By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, April 23 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said consumer inflation may exceed the central bank's
projection in the fiscal year that ended in March, voicing
confidence the world's third-largest economy continues to make
headway in meeting its price target.
Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso added to the optimism,
stressing that Japan can withstand the pain from a sales tax
hike that kicked off this month as companies are increasing
hiring and wages due to brighter prospects for the economy.
"I think consumer inflation was actually slightly higher in
fiscal 2013 than our current projection of 0.7 percent," Kuroda
told a parliamentary session on Wednesday.
"For now, we can say Japan is making steady progress toward
achieving 2 percent inflation."
His remarks suggest the BOJ will revise up the previous
fiscal year's price forecast and maintain its bullish
projections for subsequent years in its twice-yearly outlook
report due out next week.
But both Kuroda and Nakaso reiterated the BOJ's readiness to
"adjust policy" with additional monetary stimulus should risks
threaten achievement of the price target.
"There are various ways to adjust policy. We will decide
what among these measures is appropriate depending on economic
and price developments at the time," Kuroda said.
Japan's economic growth has slowed since late last year and
analysts warn of further weakness in coming months as exports
lack momentum and the sales tax hike cools household spending.
But the BOJ has maintained its view Japan's economy will
recover moderately despite the pain from the sales tax increase,
suggesting that no immediate easing was on the horizon.
Many market players expect the BOJ to ease policy around
July on the view economic growth will not be strong enough to
push inflation to 2 percent any time soon.
The BOJ now expects core consumer inflation to accelerate to
1.9 percent in the fiscal year ending March 2016 from 1.3
percent in the current business year to March 2015, excluding
the impact of the sales tax hike.
In the new projections due on April 30, the BOJ will likely
keep its inflation forecast for fiscal 2015 roughly unchanged
from the current 1.9 percent. The central bank is also set to
estimate fiscal 2016 inflation close to 2 percent, signalling
that it is optimistic of achieving sustained price rises over a
longer time frame, sources have told Reuters.
The BOJ has stood pat on policy since delivering an intense
burst of stimulus in April last year, pledging to double base
money via aggressive asset purchases to accelerate consumer
inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years.
Japan's core consumer prices rose 1.3 percent in February
from a year earlier, the ninth straight month of increase, as
the weak yen inflated import costs and a recovering economy
allowed more companies to pass on higher costs to consumers.
