TOKYO, Sept 11 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said it has tools available if it were to ease monetary
policy further, but stressed that he saw no need to act now
given steady progress toward meeting its price target.
"I don't think there are limits to what additional steps we
can take," Kuroda told a television programme on Thursday, when
asked whether the BOJ had deployed all available options when it
launched its massive stimulus programme in April last year.
"If necessary, we have room to take appropriate measures.
But for now, we're making steady progress in meeting our price
target. I don't think now is the time to specifically discuss
adjusting monetary policy," he said, dismissing the idea of
easing policy further near-term to ease the pain from a sales
tax hike in April.
Kuroda did not elaborate on what additional assets the BOJ
could buy if it were to ease policy further, saying only that
there are "many kinds" of financial assets in Japan that the
central bank can tap if necessary.
The BOJ has stood pat on monetary policy since deploying an
intense burst of stimulus in April last year, when it pledged to
double base money via aggressive asset purchases to achieve its
2 percent inflation target in roughly two years in a country
mired in grinding deflation.
Kuroda has repeatedly said that Japan was on track to meet
the BOJ's price target with consumer inflation now having
accelerated to around 1.3 percent, signalling that no additional
easing was needed for the time being.
But a severe economic contraction in the second quarter,
caused mainly by a sales tax hike in April, has led to some
market speculation that the BOJ may ease again to revive growth
before a scheduled second increase in the tax rate in October
next year.
Kuroda said he was confident that the economic growth will
turn positive in the July-September quarter as rising wages and
corporate revenues make up for the pain from the April tax hike.
On the yen's recent declines against the dollar, Kuroda
repeated that it was a natural move given the U.S. Federal
Reserve is eyeing tightening monetary policy even as the BOJ
maintains its massive stimulus.
He also dismissed growing views among analysts that further
yen declines may do more harm than good to Japan's economy by
boosting import costs.
"I don't think current yen declines have an extreme negative
impact on Japan's economy," he said. "Regardless of whether it's
a yen rise or a yen fall, it's desirable for the yen to move in
a way that reflects the real state of the economy."
