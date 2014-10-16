* BOJ to roughly halve GDP forecasts for fiscal year
* But set to maintain rosy CPI projections -sources
* BOJ sees market turmoil as temporary -sources
* BOJ to meet Oct. 31, release twice-yearly report
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Oct 16 Even as growth and deflation fears
roil global markets and weak data casts a shadow over Japan's
economy, the Bank of Japan appears set to resist pressure for
more stimulus measures or to accept that its inflation target is
unrealistically high.
People familiar with its deliberations said the BOJ, which
has failed for two decades to drag Japan's economy from the grip
of no or zero inflation, is preparing to roughly halve its 1
percent economic growth forecast for this fiscal year, but stand
pat on policy and its prediction that inflation will hit its 2
percent target in the year from next April.
Private economists think inflation has peaked at barely half
the bank's forecast rate, however, and financial markets had
been expecting the central bank to add to its massive monetary
easing, with speculation growing it could act at its policy
meeting on Oct. 31.
"We think the BOJ's view on consumer prices is overly
optimistic," said Hiroshi Shiraishi, senior economist at BNP
Paribas Securities. BNP's current expectations for inflation are
around 1.8 percent at the end of 2015, but Shiraishi said global
conditions could render that timeframe optimistic, too.
A sharp slide in Japanese stocks and a rebound in the yen,
driven in part by concerns about global growth, have added to
headwinds for Japan's economy, which is struggling with soft
exports and the chilling effect of a sales tax hike in April.
Tokyo shares are down 10 percent from September's seven-year
high, while the dollar has slid to around 106 yen from a
six-year high of 110 yen in the past two months.
The sources said BOJ officials think the market turmoil is
temporary and unlikely to do lasting damage to the economy. They
are unlikely to change their on-hold policy stance unless it
becomes a shock severe enough to derail their forecast of
moderate economic recovery, the sources added.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has stuck to his upbeat tone on
the outlook, stressing that Japan is on track to meet the BOJ's
inflation target as the pain of the jump in sales tax to 8
percent from 5 percent starts to ebb.
"Japan's economy is expected to continue growing at a pace
above its potential as a trend since the virtuous cycle from
income to spending has been operating steadily in both the
household and corporate sectors," Kuroda told investors in New
York last week.
At the Oct. 31 meeting, the BOJ will release new long-term
economic and price forecasts in a semi-annual report that serves
as a basis for policy decisions.
In a quarterly review in July, the BOJ forecast core
consumer inflation would hit 1.9 percent next fiscal year,
higher than the 1.2 percent projection in the latest Reuters
monthly poll of economists. The BOJ tips 2.1 percent inflation
for the year from April 2016.
The bank's forecast of 1.0 percent growth this fiscal year
is also much higher than the Reuters survey result of 0.3
percent.
WEAK DATA
Recent weak data has cast a shadow over the BOJ's optimism
that the economy is on course for moderate recovery. Factory
output slumped as companies were saddled with a huge pile of
inventory due to sluggish demand after the April tax hike.
Taking out the effect of sales tax hike, core consumer
inflation is barely above 1 percent. Some analysts warn it may
slip below 1 percent in September due to recent sharp falls in
oil prices, despite Kuroda's assurances that price growth will
stay above that level before accelerating to 2 percent.
Economic growth likely slipped slightly below its long-term
potential in the second quarter, BOJ estimates show. This output
gap is a key determinant of future prices.
But the BOJ is keen to avoid making big changes to its rosy
price forecasts, as doing so would ramp up pressure to do more
and expand stimulus further. It is likely to argue that a boost
to import prices from the yen's declines in September will
offset downward pressure on prices.
Having seen profits rise thanks to Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's stimulus policies, companies are seen boosting capital
spending and wages to lure employees in a tightening job market.
That will also help accelerate inflation, BOJ officials say.
"What's important is that the positive economic cycle
remains in place," one official said.
The BOJ has resisted stepping up stimulus since deploying an
intense burst in April last year, when it pledged to double base
money - cash and deposits at the central bank - via aggressive
asset purchases to achieve its 2 percent inflation target in
roughly two years.
