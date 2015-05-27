* BOJ delayed price target at April 30 meeting
* Some members have doubts about consumer spending
* Some economists say BOJ may have to ease policy again
(Adds details on monetary policy)
By Stanley White
TOKYO, May 27 Many Bank of Japan board members
said risks to consumer prices are tilted to the downside due to
uncertainty about long-term inflation expectations, consumer
spending, and the output gap, minutes of the central bank's
April 30 policy meeting showed on Wednesday.
Members agreed that the risks to economic growth are
balanced but they warned that growth could slow temporarily due
to a nationwide sales tax increase scheduled for the start of
fiscal 2017.
The BOJ pushed back the timing of achieving its inflation
target at the April 30 meeting, and indications that many board
members are uncertain about the price outlook could fan
expectations for additional monetary easing later this year.
"With regard to the baseline scenario for prices, many
members expressed the view that there was considerable
uncertainty, mainly in developments in medium- to long-term
inflation expectations, and risks on the price front were skewed
to the downside," the minutes said.
The changed the time frame for achieving 2 percent inflation
at the meeting to around the first half of fiscal 2016, which
begins in April.
Previously, the BOJ's official view was that it could
achieve its target sometime around fiscal 2015.
The BOJ had to alter its time frame after a plunge in oil
prices from last year wiped out gains in the consumer price
index.
A few members, however, disagreed with the new time frame,
arguing that consumer prices would not meet the central bank's
price target in fiscal 2017, the minutes showed.
Consumer spending has struggled to recover from an increase
in the sales tax last year, which has vexed policymakers who
were counting on big gains in consumption to drive prices
higher.
Members agreed that a tight labour market and gains in wages
should support consumption, but there were doubts about how
quickly this would happen.
Members also said they need to monitor how quickly inflation
changes in response to changes in the output gap, which measures
the economy's actual production against its potential output.
The minutes also showed that members want to monitor whether
the fact that annual changes in consumer prices are close to
zero will affect inflation expectations.
The BOJ has stood pat on monetary policy since expanding
government debt purchases in October last year to prevent a
slowing of inflation following the oil price slump from delaying
achievement of its 2 percent inflation target.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Eric
Meijer)