* Ishida says no immediate signs of financial imbalances

* China's slowdown, soft Asian demand weighing on exports

* Warns weak exports, output may affect capex

* BOJ must study multiple indicators to gauge price trend

* Ishida says "unproductive" to fret of timing for hitting goal (Adds quotes from news conference)

By Leika Kihara

KYOTO, Japan, July 30 The Bank of Japan must be vigilant to the risk its massive stimulus programme could overheat the economy and create financial imbalances in the long run, board member Koji Ishida said on Thursday.

The former banking executive said he saw no immediate signs the central bank's aggressive money printing was sowing the seeds of an asset bubble.

But his warning about the long-term costs of the BOJ's aggressive money printing contrasts with the views of Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who has mostly dismissed such risks and talked up the near-term benefits of the stimulus programme.

"It's necessary to look carefully, from a long-term perspective, whether there is no build-up in risks to Japan's financial system," Ishida told business leaders in Kyoto, western Japan.

He also said the economy will emerge from a soft patch in the current quarter and sustain improvements in the broad price trend, suggesting that no imminent monetary easing was forthcoming.

Ishida was among four of the nine board members who voted against the BOJ's decision to expand stimulus last October to prevent slumping oil prices, and a subsequent slowdown in inflation, from delaying a sustained exit from deflation.

DEEP BOARD RIFT

His comments underscore a deep rift within the BOJ board between members confident of the success of the bank's stimulus programme, and those becoming increasingly worried about its demerits - such as distorting market functions.

Many BOJ officials see little need to expand stimulus for now. Their view is that inflation, which has ground to a halt due to last year's oil-price rout, will accelerate toward the BOJ's 2 percent target by September next year as the economy improves steadily.

Ishida is reluctant to top up asset purchases, even as core consumer inflation - the BOJ's key price gauge - has ground to a halt.

He said the BOJ must look at various indicators in measuring inflation including one gauge that strips away the effect of housing costs, which have kept falling.

Measured by that index, annual consumer inflation hit 1.5 percent in May, near the BOJ's target, according to a graph Ishida showed the business leaders.

He brushed aside the need to act even if inflation does not hit 2 percent precisely by September next year, stressing that the bank's price target was a flexible one.

"It's unproductive to discuss too much in detail the specific timing (for meeting the target)," he told a news conference. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Richard Borsuk)