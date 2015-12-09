TOKYO Dec 9 Renewed declines in oil prices may
force the Bank of Japan to again slash its inflation forecasts
in January, but such downgrades would not lead to an immediate
expansion of monetary stimulus, people familiar with the central
bank's thinking say.
The BOJ cut its price forecasts in October and pushed back
the timeframe in which it expects inflation to hit its 2 percent
target by six months, blaming the delay largely on slumping
energy costs.
The forecasts were based on the assumption that crude oil
prices, which were around $50 per barrel back then, will
gradually rise to around $60 in coming years.
But oil prices have slid below $40 and unless they bounce
back significantly, the BOJ is likely to cut its oil assumption
and consumer price forecasts when it next reviews its long-term
forecasts at a rate review on Jan. 28-29, the sources said on
condition of anonymity.
"If oil prices hover around current levels, a revision to
the BOJ's price forecasts is unavoidable," said one source.
The BOJ's current forecast, made in October, is for core
consumer inflation - which excludes volatile fresh food but
includes oil costs - to hit 0.1 percent in the current fiscal
year to March 2016, and accelerate to 1.4 percent next year.
The bank now expects inflation to hit its 2 percent target
by early 2017, though pessimists in the BOJ board have publicly
said it may take longer given slow wage growth.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda insists the bank will look
through the effect of oil price falls and ease only if risks,
such as the slowdown in emerging economies, disrupt a broad
uptrend in prices and discourages firms from raising wages.
A cut in the BOJ's inflation forecasts alone is thus
unlikely to trigger immediate monetary easing, particularly
since low energy costs offer a windfall to an oil-importing
country like Japan, the sources say.
The BOJ has argued that the underlying trend of inflation is
improving, as companies are gradually raising wages and prices
of their goods reflecting improvements in the economy.
To back up this view, the BOJ points to a new price
indicator that strips away the effect of energy and fresh food
costs but includes processed food prices, which are rising.
That index showed consumer prices rose 1.2 percent in the
year to October, and BOJ officials expect it to accelerate
further until around February next year.
BOJ officials are thus likely to focus more on the new index
to make their case that Japan's economy is on track to achieve
the bank's price target.
The BOJ currently uses the government's core CPI, which
excludes fresh food but includes energy costs, as its key price
measurement in guiding policy. That index fell 0.1 percent in
the year to October, sliding for the third straight month.
(Additional reporting by Sumio Ito and Yoshifumi Takemoto;
Editing by Sam Holmes)