TOKYO, July 5 Japan's central bank will cut its
inflation forecasts but hold off expanding stimulus this month,
people familiar with the matter say, in another sign the bank is
retreating from Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's initial pledge to do
whatever it takes to achieve his ambitious inflation target.
At a rate review on July 19-20, the Bank of Japan is set to
keep monetary policy steady and offer a more upbeat assessment
of the economy than it did in June to say it is expanding
moderately, said sources familiar with the central bank's
thinking.
"The economy is in good shape, so it's time to wait for the
positive effects to push up prices," one of the sources said.
But the BOJ is likely to cut its inflation forecast for the
current year ending March 2018, and possibly that for the
following year, in a quarterly review of its long-term
projections to be released on July 20, they said.
The downgrades will likely be minor and reflect the effect
of recent oil price falls, companies' reluctance to raise prices
and weak inflation expectations, the sources said.
At its April policy meeting, the BOJ said it expects core
consumer inflation to hit 1.4 percent in the current fiscal year
and 1.7 percent in fiscal 2018. That exceeds a Reuters poll
projecting inflation of 0.7 percent in the current year and 0.8
percent the following year.
