KOFU, Japan, Nov 2 Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai said on Wednesday that global financial markets are likely to remain under severe strains as there is little chance that Europe's debt problems will be resolved soon.

She also said that risks to Japan's economy were somewhat tilted to the downside due to strong uncertainty about Europe's crisis.

Japan stepped into the currency market on Monday to stem the yen's rise to record highs against the dollar, which it worries could damage its export-reliant economy.

The BOJ last week eased monetary policy by boosting asset purchases, spurred by the yen's strength as well as the global economic slowdown and Europe's debt crisis.

Below are key quotes from Shirai's speech and news conference in the central Japan city of Kofu:

JAPAN ECONOMY

From news conference:

"Risks are balanced, but if I had to say which was greater, it would be the downside risks because uncertainty remains about Europe's situation."

From speech:

"Japan's economy has steadily picked up as supply constraints from the (March) earthquake ease ... Output and real exports have returned to pre-quake levels but growth has moderated.

"The full scale of the damage from Thailand's flooding is not yet clear. But many Japanese companies, mainly those in the auto sector, have been producing goods and parts there, so we need to carefully watch the effect on supply chains.

"As for the outlook, the overseas slowdown and the yen's rises will affect Japan's economy for the time being. But after that it is likely to resume a moderate recovery as demand for post-quake reconstruction gradually picks up.

"There are various uncertainties over such an outlook for the economy and prices. I'm particularly mindful of the risk likely to be posed to Japan's economy if Europe's fiscal and financial problems become more serious. I'm also mindful of risks that overseas growth may undershoot projections, and the possibility that medium- to long-term growth expectations of Japanese companies and households will decrease."

MONETARY POLICY

From news conference:

"We eased in August in response to signs of a global slowdown and risks posed by the yen's strength.

"We eased again on Oct. 27, recognising some of the risks had materialised, that more time would be needed until long-term price stability comes into sight and that we needed to be more aware of risks.

"So far, we have taken account of and responded to risks."

(When asked whether the BOJ was headed towards debt monetisation with the latest increase in JGB buying under an asset-purchase fund)

"Our JGB buying under the asset-buying fund is aimed at monetary easing and has a totally different aim from that of outright JGB purchases ... It is a temporary step whereas outright buying is designed to correspond to our long-term, stable issuance of bank notes, which are regarded as liabilities on our balance sheet."

(When asked whether the BOJ would buy foreign bonds)

"The BOJ would not veer away from its mandate ... and is always thinking about what it can do under that mandate.

"We are already taking risks through risk asset purchases but we have to take note of the health of the BOJ's balance sheet ... We need to minimise distortion of market prices."

From speech:

"The BOJ topped up its asset buying programme by 5 trillion yen ($64 billion) to 55 trillion yen at the end of October, taking into account the need to be mindful of the risk that Japan's economy may undershoot projections depending on global market and economic developments.

"The BOJ plans to complete the purchases by the end of next year. We are in the process of strengthening monetary easing, and the effects will keep appearing."

FX INTERVENTION

From news conference:

"I decline to comment on the effects of currency market intervention but am closely watching the impact that the yen's rise has on sentiment and the real economy.

"I hope the measures including intervention will help stabilise the currency market."

MARKETS

"Global investors' risk aversion is growing due to concern over Europe's fiscal and financial problems, while the world economy shows increasing signs of slowdown.

"The yen, regarded as a safe haven, has risen against the dollar as well as against currencies of emerging and resource-abundant countries. In some emerging economies stocks, bond prices and currencies all fell due to an outflow of global funds.

"The reason global financial markets are unstable is that markets do not have full confidence in measures to solve Europe's fiscal and financial problems, or in whether they will be implemented. This problem won't go away immediately. Therefore, global financial markets will remain under strong strains for the time being.

"Japan's financial and bond markets are stable as a whole despite instability in (overseas) markets. There are no signs that (Europe's debt woes) are affecting the cost of raising funds for Japanese banks. That's because they haven't done much investment or lending to Greece, Portugal and Ireland.

"But as domestic and overseas markets become increasingly interconnected, the prices of equity and other risk assets may fall globally as investors seek safer assets. That may lead to falls in Japanese stocks or push up the yen -- regarded as a safe haven -- further against the dollar and emerging currencies. As a result, the economy could underperform our forecasts as business and household sentiment deteriorate."

GREECE, EUROPE

"Greece is facing a vicious cycle in which it's required to take further steps on fiscal reform to meet its commitment to the global community, thereby cooling an economy that is already in recession. To escape from this cycle, Greece needs to not only cut its debt but also proceed with economic reforms to boost growth. It also needs to lay out a plan for fiscal reform to recover market trust.

"Europe's fiscal woes are turning into a problem involving the stability of its financial system. What was initially a Greek fiscal problem is now spreading to other countries ... In Europe, some banks are holding off managing funds in the market due to heightening concern over counter-party risk.

"With limited room for additional fiscal and monetary measures, we need to be mindful of the possibility that instability in Europe's economy will continue for some time." ($1 = 78.280 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Chris Gallagher)