KOFU, Japan, Nov 2 Bank of Japan board member
Sayuri Shirai said on Wednesday that global financial markets
are likely to remain under severe strains as there is little
chance that Europe's debt problems will be resolved soon.
She also said that risks to Japan's economy were somewhat
tilted to the downside due to strong uncertainty about Europe's
crisis.
Japan stepped into the currency market on Monday to stem the
yen's rise to record highs against the dollar, which it worries
could damage its export-reliant economy.
The BOJ last week eased monetary policy by boosting asset
purchases, spurred by the yen's strength as well as the global
economic slowdown and Europe's debt crisis.
Below are key quotes from Shirai's speech and news
conference in the central Japan city of Kofu:
JAPAN ECONOMY
From news conference:
"Risks are balanced, but if I had to say which was greater,
it would be the downside risks because uncertainty remains about
Europe's situation."
From speech:
"Japan's economy has steadily picked up as supply
constraints from the (March) earthquake ease ... Output and real
exports have returned to pre-quake levels but growth has
moderated.
"The full scale of the damage from Thailand's flooding is
not yet clear. But many Japanese companies, mainly those in the
auto sector, have been producing goods and parts there, so we
need to carefully watch the effect on supply chains.
"As for the outlook, the overseas slowdown and the yen's
rises will affect Japan's economy for the time being. But after
that it is likely to resume a moderate recovery as demand for
post-quake reconstruction gradually picks up.
"There are various uncertainties over such an outlook for
the economy and prices. I'm particularly mindful of the risk
likely to be posed to Japan's economy if Europe's fiscal and
financial problems become more serious. I'm also mindful of
risks that overseas growth may undershoot projections, and the
possibility that medium- to long-term growth expectations of
Japanese companies and households will decrease."
MONETARY POLICY
From news conference:
"We eased in August in response to signs of a global
slowdown and risks posed by the yen's strength.
"We eased again on Oct. 27, recognising some of the risks
had materialised, that more time would be needed until long-term
price stability comes into sight and that we needed to be more
aware of risks.
"So far, we have taken account of and responded to risks."
(When asked whether the BOJ was headed towards debt
monetisation with the latest increase in JGB buying under an
asset-purchase fund)
"Our JGB buying under the asset-buying fund is aimed at
monetary easing and has a totally different aim from that of
outright JGB purchases ... It is a temporary step whereas
outright buying is designed to correspond to our long-term,
stable issuance of bank notes, which are regarded as liabilities
on our balance sheet."
(When asked whether the BOJ would buy foreign bonds)
"The BOJ would not veer away from its mandate ... and is
always thinking about what it can do under that mandate.
"We are already taking risks through risk asset purchases
but we have to take note of the health of the BOJ's balance
sheet ... We need to minimise distortion of market prices."
From speech:
"The BOJ topped up its asset buying programme by 5 trillion
yen ($64 billion) to 55 trillion yen at the end of October,
taking into account the need to be mindful of the risk that
Japan's economy may undershoot projections depending on global
market and economic developments.
"The BOJ plans to complete the purchases by the end of next
year. We are in the process of strengthening monetary easing,
and the effects will keep appearing."
FX INTERVENTION
From news conference:
"I decline to comment on the effects of currency market
intervention but am closely watching the impact that the yen's
rise has on sentiment and the real economy.
"I hope the measures including intervention will help
stabilise the currency market."
MARKETS
"Global investors' risk aversion is growing due to concern
over Europe's fiscal and financial problems, while the world
economy shows increasing signs of slowdown.
"The yen, regarded as a safe haven, has risen against the
dollar as well as against currencies of emerging and
resource-abundant countries. In some emerging economies stocks,
bond prices and currencies all fell due to an outflow of global
funds.
"The reason global financial markets are unstable is that
markets do not have full confidence in measures to solve
Europe's fiscal and financial problems, or in whether they will
be implemented. This problem won't go away immediately.
Therefore, global financial markets will remain under strong
strains for the time being.
"Japan's financial and bond markets are stable as a whole
despite instability in (overseas) markets. There are no signs
that (Europe's debt woes) are affecting the cost of raising
funds for Japanese banks. That's because they haven't done much
investment or lending to Greece, Portugal and Ireland.
"But as domestic and overseas markets become increasingly
interconnected, the prices of equity and other risk assets may
fall globally as investors seek safer assets. That may lead to
falls in Japanese stocks or push up the yen -- regarded as a
safe haven -- further against the dollar and emerging
currencies. As a result, the economy could underperform our
forecasts as business and household sentiment deteriorate."
GREECE, EUROPE
"Greece is facing a vicious cycle in which it's required to
take further steps on fiscal reform to meet its commitment to
the global community, thereby cooling an economy that is already
in recession. To escape from this cycle, Greece needs to not
only cut its debt but also proceed with economic reforms to
boost growth. It also needs to lay out a plan for fiscal reform
to recover market trust.
"Europe's fiscal woes are turning into a problem involving
the stability of its financial system. What was initially a
Greek fiscal problem is now spreading to other countries ... In
Europe, some banks are holding off managing funds in the market
due to heightening concern over counter-party risk.
"With limited room for additional fiscal and monetary
measures, we need to be mindful of the possibility that
instability in Europe's economy will continue for some time."
($1 = 78.280 Japanese Yen)
