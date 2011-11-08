TOKYO Nov 8 The Bank of Japan supplied dollars
in market operations for the second straight week on Tuesday,
continuing the rare move as jitters remained on Europe's
sovereign debt crisis, though the amount was much lower than the
week before.
The central bank supplied $1 million in an operation
maturing in a week, compared with the $102 million it provided
in two operations last week, in a sign market tension has eased
somewhat after Greece avoided a showdown over the EU's rescue
plan. $1 million is the minimum the BOJ can supply under its
fixed-rate dollar operation.
The scheme, under which the BOJ offers unlimited amounts
against collateral, had been untapped for more than a year
because it usually costs more than borrowing dollars in the open
market.
But dollar-funding costs rose in Japan due to the
intensifying euro zone debt crisis following a surprise Greek
call for a referendum on the bailout plan, making it cheaper for
banks to raise dollars under the BOJ's operation.
Dollar-funding costs in markets have come down since last
week to below rates offered by the BOJ but a Japanese bank
likely sought dollars in Tuesday's operation to ensure access to
stable funding, a market source said.
