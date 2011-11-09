* Thai floods seen hurting output - Nakamura
* Export growth may stall as yen rises
* Europe crisis poses risk to Japan recovery
* Bank lending stops falling on quake reconstruction
(Adds data, news conference comments)
By Leika Kihara
NAHA, Japan, Nov 9 Risks to Japan's
export-reliant economy have heightened even after last month's
monetary easing, Bank of Japan board member Seiji Nakamura
warned on Wednesday, preparing markets for further action to
assist with the country's sluggish recovery.
Nakamura said the strong yen and Europe's debt crisis were
clouding the outlook while the severe flooding in Thailand was
likely to dent Japanese factory output by hurting exports to the
country and disrupting supply chains in Asia.
Doubts over Europe's ability to contain the debt crisis have
jolted markets and pushed the yen to record highs on safe-haven
demand.
Japanese policymakers worry the yen's rise could stall
export growth and damage an economy emerging from recession
after the devastating March earthquake.
"Many Japanese companies have strived to overcome various
supply constraints from the March earthquake, and are just about
to swing to full production to recover market share lost at home
and overseas," Nakamura told business leaders in Naha, southern
Japan, on Wednesday.
"Slowing overseas growth and yen rises at such a time would
weigh on business sentiment by hurting revenues mainly for
exporters," he said.
The cautious tone of his remarks underscores the central
bank's readiness to offer further monetary stimulus, even after
easing policy last month, if Japan's recovery is threatened.
Nakamura, formerly head of a freight firm unit, warned that
Europe's lingering debt crisis and the possibility of a longer
than expected U.S. slowdown were also key risks to the outlook.
"Developments in Europe's debt crisis are highly uncertain
and a final solution may take a long time to reach," he said.
"Markets are very sensitive to negative factors in Europe,"
he added, stressing the need to guard against the tail risk --
events that rarely happen but when they do have a huge impact on
the economy -- of the debt woes triggering a global crisis.
Japan intervened in the currency market days after the BOJ
eased monetary policy on Oct. 27 to soften the impact of the
yen's rise to record highs against the dollar.
But the effect is wearing off with the yen
crawling back near levels before the intervention.
The central bank is expected to pause when its board meets
next week but only on condition that developments in Europe do
not deteriorate enough to spark another spike in the yen.
"I get the impression Nakamura is stressing risks to the
economy," said Koichi Haji, chief economist at NLI Research
Institute in Tokyo.
"The BOJ will probably be forced to take further action if
the yen appreciates sharply again, and depending on developments
in Europe and the United States," he said.
WARNING ON JAPAN DEBT
In easing policy last month, the BOJ cut its economic
forecasts but stuck to its projection of a moderate economic
recovery in the next two years, underpinned by reconstruction
spending at home and the resilience of emerging economies.
Nakamura toed that line but warned that risks have
heightened somewhat since the BOJ's previous rate review given
the European crisis and the widening damage of Thailand's flood.
Offering a glimmer of hope, Japanese service sector
sentiment improved in October for the first time in three
months, while bank lending held steady from a year earlier after
nearly two years of uninterrupted declines partly on loan demand
for post-quake reconstruction.
Japan's current account surplus also shrank at a slower pace
than expected in September as exports held up.
Nakamura, who has mostly voted with the majority since
joining the board in 2007, echoed Governor Masaaki Shirakawa's
warning that Japan could face a similar crisis to the one now
roiling Europe if it fails to act to reduce its debt, which at
double the size of its economy is the biggest among
industrialised nations.
"Long-term interest rates have risen sharply in Europe," he
said. "It's hard to assume that Japan's 10-year bond yields will
stay at current record low levels around 1 percent forever."
Japan's fiscal condition is worse than Italy, which has seen
bond yields approaching levels near those of countries like
Portugal when they had to seek bailouts.
But Japanese 10-year bond yields have hovered around 1
percent because domestic financial institutions, who hold most
of the bonds, have kept piling into the market while corporate
loan demand remains weak due to the murky economic outlook.
