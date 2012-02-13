* BOJ starts meeting, decision due Feb 14, 0330-0500 GMT
* Policy rate seen unchanged at 0-0.1 pct
* BOJ to begin debate on reviewing long-term price goal
* Easing not off table but less likely after Greek vote
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Feb 13 Pressure is mounting on the
Bank of Japan to set a Fed-style explicit inflation target, and
the central bank may respond by using stronger language to
describe its commitment to beating deflation in a two-day rate
review that kicks off on Monday.
Further monetary easing, via an increase in asset purchases,
also cannot be ruled out with financial markets vulnerable to
any sudden worsening of developments in Europe's debt crisis.
Data released on Monday showed Japan's economy shrank more
than expected in October-December, underscoring the pain from
slowing global growth and a strong yen.
But with Sunday's approval of a key austerity bill by Greek
lawmakers and the yen pulling back from record highs, the BOJ
may find it hard to justify loosening policy now and instead
debate setting a clearer price goal in response to growing
political calls for one.
"The BOJ is likely to stand pat on monetary policy for the
time being barring a sudden rise in the yen, as it has already
taken into account the economy's underlying weakness," Yoshiki
Shinke, senior economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute,
said after the data.
The central bank may tweak its wording to clarify that it
will aim to achieve consumer inflation of 1 percent, or signal
that a major revision to its price commitment is under way,
analysts say.
"At this meeting, the BOJ may clarify its phrase defining
the median (desirable consumer inflation) at 1 percent so that
it becomes close to a price goal," said Takahide Kiuchi, chief
economist at Nomura Securities in Tokyo.
While that would be hardly enough to please politicians
demanding bolder action, it is probably the least it can do for
now to prevent them from following through on their threat to
revise the BOJ law to give the government more room to intervene
in monetary policy, analysts say.
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa was grilled in parliament
last week by lawmakers who may face a snap election, and the
government worried that growth may not be robust enough to
stomach tax increases proposed to fix stretched public finances.
Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa weighed in, saying that
the BOJ's policy goal is not clear enough to the public.
"I hope the BOJ examines whether there's a way (to describe
its price commitment) that is easier to understand," he said in
a television programme on Sunday.
MORE EASING?
The BOJ pledges to keep ultra-low interest rates until an
end to deflation is in sight, and defines desirable long-term
price growth as consumer inflation of 2 percent or lower with
the median for the nine-member board at 1 percent.
It has described this as the board's "understanding" of
desirable inflation rather than an explicit price target, for
fear of binding its hands on policy.
But this has drawn criticism from lawmakers as too vague
compared with the Fed's 2 percent inflation target and its
extended commitment to near-zero rates announced last month.
The BOJ is due to review the loose price goal in April as a
regular practice. It may move forward this schedule in the face
of political pressure. The consensus-favouring board, however,
may lack time to agree on Tuesday to any substantial changes
such as setting a higher price target or a deadline to achieve
it.
That means it may try to appease lawmakers by modifying its
language, which could disappoint markets and further heighten
political calls for bolder action.
Growing political pressure amid signs of economic weakness
means that even if the BOJ refrains from action on Tuesday, it
may loosen policy in March.
The BOJ has expressed its readiness to act if Europe's debt
crisis, slowing overseas growth and a strong yen threatened
Japan's fragile economic recovery.
But with rates virtually at zero, central bankers also want
to save ammunition in case Europe's crisis flares up again,
spilling over to global credit and financial markets.
If the BOJ were to next ease policy, the most likely step
would be to further top up its 55 trillion yen ($708
billion)asset buying and lending scheme, under which it buys
government and private debt and lends cheap funds against
various types of collateral.
($1 = 77.6400 Japanese yen)
