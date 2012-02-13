* Policy rate seen on hold at 0-0.1 pct

* BOJ may begin debate on reviewing long-term price goal

* Easing still on table but less likely after Greek vote

* Decision expected around 0330-0530 GMT

* Comments from Shirakawa briefing likely after 0715 GMT

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Feb 14 Pressure is mounting on the Bank of Japan to set a Fed-style explicit inflation target, and the central bank may respond on Tuesday by using stronger language to describe its commitment to beating deflation.

Further monetary easing, via an increase in asset purchases, also cannot be ruled out if pessimists win over the board to act pre-emptively against risks to Japan's economic outlook such as the widening pain from a strong yen and Europe's debt crisis.

But with the approval of a key austerity bill by Greek lawmakers and the yen pulling back from record highs, the BOJ may find it hard to justify easing and instead debate setting a clearer price goal amid growing political calls for one.

"The BOJ is in a tight spot. There is no imminent reason to ease now, but it also lacks a good reason why it can't set a clearer inflation target like the Federal Reserve," said Koichi Haji, chief economist at NLI Research Institute in Tokyo.

"Failing to act now may draw more political fire. The BOJ may thus clarify its price commitment for now and eventually ponder more aggressive easing, such as boosting long-term government bond purchases, in the coming months."

Many central bankers are hesitant to ease now with no fresh data warranting a change in their view that Japan's economy is headed for a recovery. They also want to save ammunition in case the European crisis flares up again, spilling over to global credit and financial markets.

The BOJ is under immense pressure, however, from politicians and the government for bolder action to pull Japan out of deflation and ease the pain to the economy from a strong yen.

BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa was grilled in parliament last week by lawmakers threatening to revise the BOJ law to give the government more scope to intervene in monetary policy, while the economics minister urged the bank to explore ways to make its price commitment easier to understand.

The BOJ may thus tweak the statement it issues at the end of the meeting to clarify that it will aim to achieve consumer inflation of 1 percent, or signal that a major revision to its price commitment is under way.

Growing political pressure amid signs of economic weakness means that even if the BOJ refrains from easing on Tuesday it may loosen policy in March, some analysts say.

If the BOJ were to next ease policy, the most likely step would be to further top up its 55 trillion yen ($708 billion) asset buying and lending scheme, under which it buys government and private debt and lends cheap funds against collateral.

The central bank pledges to keep ultra-low interest rates until an end to deflation is in sight, and defines desirable long-term price growth as consumer inflation of 2 percent or lower with the median for the nine-member board at 1 percent.

It has described this as the board's "understanding" of desirable inflation rather than an explicit price target, for fear of having its hands tied on policy. But this has drawn criticism from lawmakers as too vague compared with the Fed's 2 percent inflation target announced last month.

The BOJ may thus clarify that 1 percent inflation is its policy goal. Some lawmakers have urged the BOJ to target higher inflation, such as 2 percent, although many central bankers feel that would be too high to achieve in the foreseeable future in a country mired in more than a decade of deflation. ($1 = 77.6400 Japanese yen) (Editing by Michael Watson)