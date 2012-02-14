TOKYO Feb 14 The Bank of Japan eased its policy on Tuesday by boosting asset purchases and defined 1 percent inflation as a near-term goal, signalling its resolve to take further action to beat deflation in the face of growing political pressure to support a fragile economic recovery.

In a move that surprised markets, the central bank added 10 trillion yen ($130 billion) to its 20 trillion yen pool of funds set aside for asset purchases, with the increase earmarked entirely for long-term government bonds.

For a story, see

Following are highlights of policymaker remarks after the BOJ's surprise decision:

Finance Minister Jun Azumi:

"I welcome the BOJ's aggressive steps to end deflation. The government and the BOJ plan to continue to work closely together and I expect the central bank to take firm monetary policy steps when needed.

"The BOJ has committed to keeping its near-zero interest rate policy and asset purchases until we can forecast a 1 percent rise in consumer prices. My understanding is that this is effectively an inflation target.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura:

"I expect the BOJ to continue to cooperate with the government closely and to exchange information, as well as to support the economy through appropriate and decisive monetary policy action."

BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa:

"We will be buying massive amounts of government bonds. This is designed to achieve sustainable economic growth under stable prices and not for monetising debt.

"While there remains high economic uncertainty in and outside Japan, the BOJ judged it necessary to further support recent positive moves through monetary policy to make it even more certain Japan's economy will resume a moderate recovery."

"We have already been implementing powerful monetary easing to beat deflation (under the previous price framework)... But as our stance was not communicated fully, we saw room to revise our wording and thought we could amplify effects through policy steps to back that change in wording."

"It is absolutely not true that the BOJ caved into political pressure and did what it did not intend to do. The BOJ p olicy b oard earnestly thought about how it can carry out its responsibility.

"The BOJ and government share the same understanding on what numbers constitute as stable prices.

"Our announcement today was about asset purchases until the end of this year. We will provide our outlook on prices in our semiannual reports and based on this we will think about the next year and beyond. In any case, given the sheer size of the outstanding balance of assets purchased, we are not thinking about selling the assets at present."

Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa:

"It was appropriate that the BOJ showed the price stability goal in the medium to long term based on the global trend towards enhancing transparency in monetary policy management and strengthening accountability. I expect the BOJ to continue to make ceaseless efforts to enhance (policy) transparency.

"The word inflation target carries different meanings depending on persons, so I won't use such word ... But the BOJ has taken one step forward as it clearly showed the stance of aiming for 1 percent inflation for the time being ... It was one step forward towards eradicating deflation.

"As I have said before, the government and the BOJ share the view that we will take firm steps to achieve an end to deflation." (Reporting by Japan Economic Desk)