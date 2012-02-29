* Japan must act steadily to restore fiscal health-Kamezaki

By Leika Kihara

FUKUOKA, Japan, Feb 29 Japan needs to learn from Europe and act steadily to restore its fiscal health to avoid a sudden spike in bond yields, a central bank policy maker said on Wednesday, calling for bolder social welfare and tax reforms to fix the country's dire finances.

Bank of Japan board member Hidetoshi Kamezaki also said that while the central bank must act proactively to support the fragile economy, monetary easing alone cannot cure chronic ills plaguing Japan such as its low growth potential and shrinking working population amid a rapidly ageing society.

"The lesson from Europe's debt problems is that once trust in a country's finances declines, government bonds may not be considered a safe asset," Kamezaki told business leaders in Fukuoka, southern Japan.

"It would be inappropriate to assume that just because Japanese government bonds have been stably absorbed in the market, there is no need to worry about the future."

Japan's debt burden is the heaviest among industrialised economies, and it may not be able to postpone drastic spending cuts and aggressive tax hikes much longer as Europe's debt crisis threatens the global economy.

But its unpopular government is struggling to win support for higher taxes, triggering a warning from Standard & Poor's that it could lower Japan's sovereign rating if the economy expands less than expected or if public debt continues to grow.

Kamezaki said there is no guarantee Japan won't face a market backlash like that of Europe unless it comes up with a solid plan to restore its fiscal health, warning that one cannot assume Japan is shielded from a sudden bond sell-off just because they are mostly held by risk-shy domestic investors.

But he countered views held by some market players that Japan may soon run a current account deficit, saying that huge interest and dividend payments from overseas will more than offset its trade deficit.

"Japan will likely maintain an income surplus given it holds about 250 trillion yen ($3 trillion) in net foreign assets," Kamezaki said.

"I expect no change in the trend of Japan running a current acount surplus unless the trade deficit expands sharply."

Kamezaki offered few clues on the outlook for monetary policy, only saying that the BOJ must continue to be proactive in taking measures to pull Japan out of deflation and achieve sustainable economic growth.

The BOJ boosted its asset buying programme earlier this month and set an inflation goal of 1 percent in the face of political pressure, signalling a more aggressive monetary policy to pull the ailing economy out of deflation.

A former trading house executive, Kamezaki has mostly voted with the board and repeatedly stressed the need to act pre-emptively against risks to Japan's economy such as sharp yen rises and slowing overseas growth. His term expires in April. ($1 = 80.5150 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Edmund Klamann)