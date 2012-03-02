* Boosting fund supply alone won't beat deflation-Shirakawa

* Group of lawmakers submit list of demands to BOJ

* BOJ seen extending loan scheme for growth sectors (Adds lawmaker proposal, deputy governor quotes)

By Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro

TOKYO, March 2 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said consumer prices will gradually rise in the coming years, but that has not kept a group of ruling party lawmakers from demanding a higher price goal and further monetary stimulus in March.

Shirakawa said that while consumer inflation is currently flat, it will gradually pick up as the economy recovers due to a rebound in global growth and domestic fiscal spending for reconstruction from last year's earthquake and tsunami.

"We will continue with monetary easing until consumer inflation of 1 percent is in sight," he told a parliamentary committee on Friday, adding that price rises driven by temporary factors such as a spike in crude oil costs alone would not trigger a reversal of the bank's ultra-loose policy.

He also stressed that while monetary policy eventually determines the long-term trend for prices, boosting central bank fund supply alone would not immediately push up prices and that deregulation and other measures to lift productivity were also needed.

The yen fell and Tokyo stock prices rose after the BOJ increased asset purchases by 10 trillion yen ($123 billion) and set an inflation goal of 1 percent in the face of political pressure, signalling a more aggressive monetary policy.

But some politicians are keeping up the pressure. A group of ruling party lawmakers on Friday submitted to Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura a list of proposals including calls for it to ease policy again in March and set a higher inflation goal of 2 percent.

It handed the same proposals to Seiji Maehara, the ruling party's policy chief, on Thursday.

The list by the 75-member group, which includes former cabinet members, is unlikely to make much headway given Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has welcomed February's BOJ action and appears in no mood to pile fresh pressure on the bank.

But it shows that despite February's action, some lawmakers feel the BOJ is not doing enough to address deflation. Many analysts expect the bank to come under even more pressure for action if the yen renews its rise or the economy loses steam.

Japan's core consumer prices fell an annual 0.1 percent in January, marking the fourth consecutive month of declines, suggesting mild deflation may persist this year as lacklustre wage growth curtails domestic demand.

Having just eased policy last month and with the yen off record highs, the BOJ prefers to stand pat on monetary policy at its next rate review on March 12-13. It is instead expected to extend a separate loan programme aimed at encouraging banks to lend more to industries with growth potential.

Deputy Governor Nishimura, appearing in the same parliamentary committee as Shirakawa, said the loan scheme proved effective as an impetus for banks to seek and nurture companies with potential.

"The BOJ recognizes that boosting Japan's growth potential is extremely important so it will continue to implement the scheme appropriately," he said, signalling readiness to keep it in place beyond the March deadline.

BOJ board member Hidetoshi Kamezaki also said on Wednesday that the scheme had been successful in nudging banks into lending more to sectors with potential such as clean energy and nursing care.

In its latest long-term projections issued in January, the BOJ forecasts core consumer inflation of 0.1 percent in the year beginning in April and 0.5 percent the following year. It will review these forecasts in April. ($1 = 80.9800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Watson)