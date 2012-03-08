* Ruling party executive calls for more BOJ action

* BOJ keeping eye on economic, price outlook-Shirakawa (Add senior ruling party official comments)

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, March 8 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said the central bank will do its utmost to beat deflation and keep a close eye on the economic and price outlook, signalling readiness to loosen monetary policy again if needed to support a budding recovery.

In a sign of lingering pressure for action, even after last month's surprise monetary easing, a senior ruling party official said he wanted the BOJ to continue sending a strong message to markets on its resolve of pulling the country out of deflation.

"I welcome the February monetary easing to a certain extent but it's important to continue (acting)," Seiji Maehara, the Democratic Party's policy chief, told a news conference on Thursday.

The BOJ surprised markets last month by easing monetary policy and setting a 1 percent inflation goal, suggesting a more aggressive monetary policy stance to beat deflation, which has been plaguing Japan for more than a decade.

"We feel very strongly that it's very important to pull Japan out of deflation and achieve sustainable economic growth amid stable prices," Shirakawa told a parliamentary committee on Thursday.

The BOJ is expected to extend a loan scheme for growth industries at a policy-setting meeting ending next Tuesday. Many in the bank prefer to hold off on easing policy again unless developments in Europe jolt financial markets.

But the central bank remains under pressure to follow up with last month's easing with another "big bang" stimulus, which means additional monetary easing next month cannot be ruled out, say some analysts. (Additional reporting by Yuko Yoshikawa; Editing by Michael Watson)