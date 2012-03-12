* Meeting starts on Monday, decision due Tue 0330-0500 GMT
* Policy rate seen unchanged at 0-0.1 pct
* BOJ likely to hold off easing policy - sources
* Shirakawa seen signalling readiness to ease more
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, March 12 The Bank of Japan is
expected to refrain from further policy easing at its two-day
meeting that starts on Monday, while stressing its readiness to
act again in coming months if needed and extending a cheap loan
line supporting growth industries.
There is a slim chance the board may debate loosening policy
for the second month in a row, with some lawmakers calling for
another "big bang" after last month's surprise easing, hoping it
would boost stock prices as companies close their books in
March.
But the BOJ feels it has done enough for now, with the yen
at 9-1/2-month lows, stocks up and euro zone debt jitters
receding, sources familiar with the central bank's thinking say.
For the time being, central bankers hopes the loan scheme
extension and reaffirmed easing bias will be enough to defuse
political pressure for more action, they say.
"Having just eased last month, it would be hard to justify
moving again. We expect the BOJ to ease again when the U.S.
Federal Reserve boosts monetary stimulus," said Hiroshi
Shiraishi, an economist at BNP Paribas in Tokyo.
APRIL ACTION EYED
The central bank surprised markets last month by boosting
asset purchases by 10 trillion yen ($121 billion) and responded
to politicians' calls for more vigorous efforts to pull Japan
out of deflation by setting a 1 percent inflation goal.
Last month's easing has been so successful in weakening the
yen and bolstering share prices that some lawmakers want more.
Having set a specific inflation goal, the central bank remains
vulnerable to such calls as long as consumer prices stay steady.
Some market players sold the yen on expectations of more
monetary stimulus after Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on
Friday he expects the BOJ to take timely steps as bright signs
for the economy emerge towards the spring.
Even without politicians' nudging, the central bank now
seems more willing to act more often to support a budding
economic recovery and achieve the price goal, making its policy
action less predictable.
But with output rising, exports seen improving and Greece
having averted a disorderly default for now, the BOJ is seen
holding fire this month to save its limited policy options.
It may instead make a commitment to further action should
the need arise, either in its statement or in Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa's post-meeting comments, keeping market expectations
alive for another easing as early as in April.
The BOJ is also seen extending a separate 3.5-trillion-yen
loan scheme to encourage banks to fund prospective growth
industries, created in June 2010 as a long-term effort to boost
the economy's growth potential and beat deflation.
Analysts say the plan has limited overall policy
significance given its scope, but is another way for the central
bank to demonstrate that it is doing all it can to invigorate
the sluggish economy.
Of that amount, it is likely to extend by about a year a
500-billion-yen credit line for banks that lend against
inventory and receivables as collateral, sources say, as only
one-fifth of that amount has been tapped so far.
Many analysts expect the BOJ to offer further monetary
stimulus in April, if not this month, by topping up its asset
buying scheme, and will scrutinise Shirakawa's comments for
clues on the timing and trigger for the bank's next move.
But achieving the target is already becoming difficult. The
BOJ needs to buy 20 trillion yen in assets by the end of this
year to meet the new 65-trillion-yen target, no easy task as
some of its auctions already fail to draw enough bids in a sign
it is force-feeding more cash than markets can swallow.
That means the BOJ may need to extend the maturity of
government bonds covered by the programme to three-year and
five-year bonds if it were to next boost the scheme, some
analysts say.
($1 = 82.3550 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Tomasz Janowski)