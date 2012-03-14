* Output to keep rising on pickup in overseas economies-BOJ
* BOJ upgrades view on private consumption
* Adds reversal of yen rises to ease pain for exports
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, March 14 The Bank of Japan on
Wednesday said it expected output to keep rising in the next
quarter and lifted its assessment on consumer spending, signs
that it is becoming increasingly confident the economy will
achieve a moderate recovery from spring.
The upbeat tone suggests the central bank feels little need
to offer immediate, additional monetary stimulus, although its
actions have become less predictable after it eased last month
despite signs of improvement in the economy.
A recovery in overseas growth, post-quake
reconstruction spending and increased production by automakers
to make up for shortfalls caused by last year's Thai floods will
also boost factory output in April-June, the BOJ said in its
economic report for March.
"There are signs output and public investment are picking
up," the central bank said in the report. That compared with the
previous month's report which said output was flat and public
investment was bottoming out.
The BOJ also said downward pressure on exports would likely
ease if recent reversals in yen rises were sustained, adding
that brighter signs from the U.S. economy were also good for
exports.
"Exports will gradually emerge from flat growth and increase
moderately as overseas growth picks up," the report said.
The central bank was more upbeat on consumer spending than
last month, saying it is gaining momentum, helped by government
tax breaks for low-emission vehicles that have spurred car
demand. Last month it said consumption was firm.
As widely expected, the BOJ refrained on Tuesday from easing
monetary policy via an increase in asset purchases and instead
expanded a loan scheme to encourage banks to fund prospective
growth industries.
The decision, which disappointed some market players who had
hoped for another "big bang" stimulus after last month's easing,
likely reflected the BOJ's view that the economy did not need
additional support now given recent positive signs.
In a statement issued after Tuesday's policy meeting, the
BOJ said Japan's economic activity was more or less flat but
showed signs of picking up. Its tone was slightly more upbeat
than last month, when it said only that economic activity was
more or less flat.
Analysts, however, expect the BOJ to ease again as early as
next month, pointing to its increased determination to beat
deflation after having set a 1 percent price goal in February.
The BOJ issues its view on the economy in a statement
published shortly after its policy decision, and offers a more
detailed assessment in a monthly report released the following
day.
