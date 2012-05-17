* PM Noda: BOJ, govt in frequent communication on policy

* BOJ Shirakawa says Japan economy in severe state

* Monetary easing alone can't beat deflation - Shirakawa (Adds quotes)

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, May 17 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Thursday he hopes the country's central bank continues to take bold action when necessary to beat deflation, keeping up pressure for additional monetary stimulus.

Noda also told a lower house parliamentary session the government and the central bank frequently communicate with each other to coordinate economic policies.

"I hope the BOJ takes appropriate, bold action when necessary," Noda said on Thursday.

BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa, at the same parliament session, said the central bank hopes to achieve its 1 percent inflation goal as soon as possible.

"Japan's economy is in a very severe state. The BOJ is doing its utmost to achieve sustainable economic growth with price stability," Shirakawa said.

But he added that government measures such as structural reforms and deregulation were also needed to pull Japan out of deflation, warning against relying too much on monetary easing as a quick fix to cure the country's ills.

"We're not saying that we only aim to achieve (1 percent inflation) in the distant future. We'd like to achieve this goal as soon as possible," Shirakawa said.

"But there is time lag for the effect of monetary policy to show (on the economy). Relying too much on monetary policy without taking other steps could have unexpected consequences in financial markets," he said.

The BOJ is expected to stand pat on policy when its board meets next week, after expanding stimulus in February and April in a show of its determination to beat deflation.

Also on Thursday, government data showed Japan's economy grew 1.0 percent in January-March from the previous quarter, recovering from a lull late last year due to solid consumer spending, rebuilding after the March 2011 earthquake and improving exports. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Joseph Radford and Paul Tait)