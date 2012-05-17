* PM Noda: BOJ, govt in frequent communication on policy
* BOJ Shirakawa says Japan economy in severe state
* Monetary easing alone can't beat deflation - Shirakawa
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda said on Thursday he hopes the country's central bank
continues to take bold action when necessary to beat deflation,
keeping up pressure for additional monetary stimulus.
Noda also told a lower house parliamentary session the
government and the central bank frequently communicate with each
other to coordinate economic policies.
"I hope the BOJ takes appropriate, bold action when
necessary," Noda said on Thursday.
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa, at the same parliament
session, said the central bank hopes to achieve its 1 percent
inflation goal as soon as possible.
"Japan's economy is in a very severe state. The BOJ is doing
its utmost to achieve sustainable economic growth with price
stability," Shirakawa said.
But he added that government measures such as structural
reforms and deregulation were also needed to pull Japan out of
deflation, warning against relying too much on monetary easing
as a quick fix to cure the country's ills.
"We're not saying that we only aim to achieve (1 percent
inflation) in the distant future. We'd like to achieve this goal
as soon as possible," Shirakawa said.
"But there is time lag for the effect of monetary policy to
show (on the economy). Relying too much on monetary policy
without taking other steps could have unexpected consequences in
financial markets," he said.
The BOJ is expected to stand pat on policy when its board
meets next week, after expanding stimulus in February and April
in a show of its determination to beat deflation.
Also on Thursday, government data showed Japan's economy
grew 1.0 percent in January-March from the previous quarter,
recovering from a lull late last year due to solid consumer
spending, rebuilding after the March 2011 earthquake and
improving exports.
