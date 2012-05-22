TOKYO, May 23 The Bank of Japan is expected to hold off on boosting asset purchases at a rate review that ends on Wednesday, preferring instead to save ammunition as Europe's deepening debt crisis could warrant action in coming months to fend off damage to the fragile economy.

The central bank has been using its asset lending and buying scheme to add liquidity, buying government and private debt and lends cheap funds against various types of collateral.

The scheme was introduced in October 2010 and the BOJ has been steadily increasing its purchasing target under the scheme to push money into the system.

The BOJ's interest rate target is the overnight call rate, now set at a range of zero to 0.1 percent.

Following is a chronology of key monetary policy moves: Apr 2012 Boosts asset buying and lending scheme to 70 trln yen Feb 2012 Boosts asset buying and lending scheme to 65 trln yen Oct 2011 Raises asset buying and lending scheme to 55 trln yen Aug 2011 Ups asset buying and lending scheme to 50 trln yen Mar 2011 Hikes asset buying and lending scheme to 40 trln yen Oct 2010 Sets up 35-trln yen asset buying and lending programme

Cuts overnight call rate to 0-0.10 pct

Pledges to keep zero rates until prices stabilise Aug 2010 Further boosts fund for fixed-rate market operations Mar 2010 Expands fund for fixed-rate market operations Dec 2009 Creates fund for fixed-rate market operations Dec 2008 Cuts overnight call rate to 0.10 pct Oct 2008 Reduces overnight call rate to 0.30 pct Feb 2007 Lifts overnight call rate to 0.50 pct July 2006 Ends zero rate policy

Sets overnight call rate at 0.25 pct Mar 2006 Reverts to policy targeting interest rates

Overnight call rate effectively set at zero Mar 2001 Adopts "quantitative easing" policy Feb 2001 Cuts overnight call rate to 0.15 pct Aug 2000 Ends zero rate policy

Sets overnight call rate at 0.25 pct Feb 1999 Adopts zero rate policy

Pledges to guide call rate "as low as possible" ($1 = 79.35 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)