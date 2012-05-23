TOKYO May 23 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said on Wednesday that there was absolutely no change
to the central bank's stance of easing policy to beat deflation,
despite dropping the phrase "powerful easing" in its statement
earlier in the day.
The phrase has been a part of BOJ's monetary policy
statements since August 2010.
Shirakawa added that the drawbacks outweighed benefits in
cutting interest rates, including lowering the 0.1 percent
interest that the BOJ pays to financial institutions' excess
reserves parked at the central bank.
He also ruled out targeting longer-dated government bonds in
the central bank's asset-buying programme in the near future.
The central bank kept monetary policy steady on Wednesday as
widely expected after having offered stimulus just last month.
Following are key quotes from Shirakawa's news conference:
MONETARY POLICY
"The BOJ has not leaned towards neutral stance at all. The
BOJ's policy stance is to pursue strong monetary easing as
stipulated in the April statement following our outlook report.
That has not changed at all.
"If there's doubt about our stance on strong monetary
easing, I'd like to stress that it has not changed at all."
"The BOJ believes that monetary easing will yield maximum
effects under the current framework in which we aim for 0-0.1
percent interest rate and pay 0.1 percent interest to excess
reserves while taking into account of effects and side effects
of lower interest rates ...
"We think further rate cuts would cause big demerits,
therefore we see the current levels as zero interest rates
essentially."
"When discussing how much effects monetary easing has in
stimulating the economy, it is important to look at interest
rates rather than the amount (of monetary base) under the
current circumstances."
EUROPE
"The tail risk regarding Europe's debt problems is lower
than late last year but it is a risk that we are most concerned
about.
"The European economy could underperform our forecasts,
chiefly in peripheral countries.
"The problems of Greece and Europe could affect Japan's
economy through three channels. Firstly, a weaker European
economy could directly hurt Japan's exports to the region and
indirectly hurt Japan's exports to China that has strong links
with Europe.
"Secondly, as investors' risk aversion heightens, past
experiences show that the yen tends to be bought and this could
hurt corporate profits and thus the economy. European problems
also could destabilise capital markets.
"At present, capital markets are stable... If they are
affected, it could impact the entire world. We need to avoid
that at all cost.
"Since the last monetary policy meeting, elections in Greece
and France have taken place...These political events are a
negative factor for the economy's stability but how they will
ultimately affect the economy and the financial system, or
whether the tail risk materialises or not, depends on how we
interpret political developments."
"I wouldn't comment on how Greece's exit from the euro zone
would affect Japan's economy because it is a hypothetical
question."
BOND AUCTION
"There are two reasons behind undersubscription in our bond
auctions. One is that interest rates in the targeted zone have
further lowered. This shows that effects of the BOJ's monetary
easing has strongly filtered through money markets. We see this
as our intended effects being achieved ...
"The other factor is the so-called flight to safety caused
by nervous movements in the global financial markets, boosting
demand for government bonds as safe assets. We are closely
examining how such movements develop along with the situation in
Europe which lies in the backdrop.
"We don't see immediately the current undersubscription will
cause difficulty of achieving our asset buying target."
RATING CUT, JGB YIELDS
"Generally speaking, Japanese government bonds are absorbed
smoothly. This shows market participants believe Japan has the
will and ability to eventually reform its public finances. It is
vital for Japan to ensure sustainability of public finances
while booting growth potential.
"I wouldn't say whether current JGB yield levels are too
high or too low. Japanese financial firms hold JGBs massively
and it is important that they manage risks according to their
financial health and such behaviours help shape bond yields."
