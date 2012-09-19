TOKYO, Sept 19 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday that Japan's economic recovery may be delayed by six months due to a prolonged slowdown in global growth.

The BOJ eased monetary policy on Wednesday by boosting its asset purchase programme, following in the U.S. Federal Reserve's footsteps, as weakening exports and mounting tensions with China hurt prospects for a near-term recovery in the world's third-largest economy.

Following are quotes from Shirakawa's news conference that took place after the rate decision.

MONETARY POLICY

"We judged that further monetary easing was necessary now to ensure that Japan's economy does not slip from a path towards sustained growth with price stability.

"Each central bank decides monetary policy based on what is necessary for their own economy. I do not think any central bank would act simply because another central bank acted.

"If it is a question of comparing the BOJ to the Federal Reserve or the European Central Bank, I think the issue is not of methods but of the impact of those methods.

"I think monetary conditions are easiest in Japan. I do not think that you could argue that the BOJ is less bold that the Fed or the ECB.

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

"Japan's domestic demand is still firm, consumption is holding up and housing investment is showing signs of strength. However, exports and output look weak, and a decline in oil prices is weighing on Japan's consumer prices.

"Japan was able to achieve high growth in the first half of this year, but we have to be cautious when it comes to the question of whether this growth will continue.

"Overseas economies are slowing more than we anticipated, which is why we downgraded Japan's economic outlook.

"Japan's economic recovery could be delayed by about half a year.

"China's domestic demand is holding up, but we need to see if this will lead to more sustainable growth. A decline in exports to Europe and excessive domestic investment are risk factors for China.

"In the United States, corporate sentiment and the labour market are weak, but there are some positive signs in the housing market.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty about Europe's sovereign debt problems. Data are increasingly showing that problems in peripheral countries are starting to impact Europe's core countries.

DIPLOMATIC TENSION WITH CHINA

"Information is coming in every day about what is happening in China, but there is a lot of uncertainty about how this will impact Japan's economy.

"Japan and China are closely bound by links in trade and factory production, so we want to closely monitor this economic relationship.

"Anti-Japanese protests in China had no affect on today's monetary policy decision. We simply evaluate China's economy as part of our assessment of the global economy.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

"If you look at the yen on a trade-weighted real effective exchange rate basis, the yen has weakened somewhat in the past month. If you look at the yen versus the dollar, the trend has been for some yen gains.

"We are not worried about foreign exchange rates per se, but we are worried about currency moves as a strong yen could have a negative impact on corporate sentiment.