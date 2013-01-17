* BOJ to mull options beyond increase in asset buying
* No consensus yet on whether to try new steps now
* Shirakawa to meet ministers Friday on joint statement
By Leika Kihara and Yoshifumi Takemoto
TOKYO, Jan 18 The Bank of Japan will next week
mull scrapping its 0.1 percent floor on short-term interest
rates and pledging to buy assets open-endedly until 2 percent
inflation is foreseen, sources familiar with the central bank's
thinking said.
Such steps would surprise the markets, which have been
expecting the central bank to settle on the more conventional
step of topping up its asset-buying and lending programme by
another 10 trillion yen ($113 billion).
Under relentless pressure from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for
bolder steps to beat deflation, the central bank is likely to
double its inflation target to 2 percent and consider expanding
monetary stimulus again at its two-day rate review that ends
next Tuesday, sources told Reuters last week.
Instead of topping up the asset-buying and lending programme
again, the BOJ may pledge to buy assets open-endedly until 2
percent inflation is in sight, without setting a specific date
for completing the purchases, the sources said.
Another idea being floated is for the central bank to pledge
that it will keep the balance of its asset-buying and lending
programme intact even beyond its end-2013 deadline, they said.
The BOJ will also consider scrapping the 0.1 percent
interest it pays on excess reserves that financial institutions
park at the central bank, according to the sources, who spoke on
condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.
That rate has effectively served as a floor to money market
rates and kept them from falling to zero.
The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target in February last
year and eased monetary policy five times in the year, including
in December, via increases in its asset-buying and lending
programme. It now pledges to pump 101 trillion yen to markets
through the programme, which serves as its key monetary easing
tool, by the end of this year.
Markets have largely priced in a 2 percent inflation target
and a 10 trillion yen increase in the BOJ's asset purchases next
week, leading to calls within the central bank that it will have
to try other new steps to maximise the impact on markets.
BOJ board member Koji Ishida last December proposed
scrapping the 0.1 percent floor the bank sets on short-term
interest rates, a move Governor Masaaki Shirakawa has opposed.
While the proposal was rejected in an 8-1 vote, another
board member, Sayuri Shirai, said in a recent speech that the
idea was worth considering as a way to further push down
interest rates and help weaken the yen.
At Tuesday's policy meeting, the BOJ is also likely to issue
a joint statement with the government pledging to pursue
aggressive easing to achieve the new 2 percent inflation target.
Central bank and government officials are negotiating the
wording for the statement, although they remain divided over how
to phrase the time frame for achieving the target.
Abe wants the statement to clarify that the new target is a
medium- and not long-term one that must be achieved in about
two to three years, sources close to him say.
But the BOJ is opposed to setting a binding deadline for
achieving 2 percent inflation, arguing that monetary policy
alone cannot nudge up price growth to such a level in a country
mired in deflation for most of the past two decades.
Shirakawa will meet with Finance Minister Taro Aso and
Economics Minister Akira Amari on Friday to narrow their
differences over the statement, a government source told
Reuters.
The two cabinet ministers will then fine-tune the statement
with Abe once he returns from his trip to Southeast Asian
countries on Saturday, according to the source.