* Recent yen falls may help spur price rises - Sato
* BOJ not targeting specific yen levels
* Cautious of boosting BOJ's buying of risky assets
* Scrapping 0.1 pct rate floor an option, but not now
By Leika Kihara
MAEBASHI, Japan, Feb 6 The slumping yen has
already buoyed Japanese equities and could help spur price rises
driven by economic growth, Bank of Japan policymaker Takehiro
Sato said on Wednesday, stressing that he would continue to seek
ways to indirectly influence exchange rates through monetary
policy.
But Sato, an economist who joined the board in July last
year, dismissed calls for the BOJ to buy more risky assets,
warning that doing so could expose its balance sheet to huge
losses and hurt market confidence in the yen.
He also stressed that the central bank was not trying to
directly push down the yen with a specific level in mind.
"By easing monetary policy through increased asset purchases
... the BOJ is aiming to lower interest rates and make the yen
less attractive as a safe-haven currency," he said at a news
conference on Wednesday after meeting business leaders in
Maebashi, a city in the eastern Japanese prefecture of Gumma.
While arguing against adding more risk to the BOJ's existing
programme of asset buying, but still wanting to reduce the yen's
safe-haven appeal, Sato appears to be promoting his preferred
policy of buying foreign bonds.
Since joining the board he has called for the BOJ to
consider buying foreign bonds, not necessarily on its own but
possibly through a joint pool of funds with the government, as
an indirect way to help weaken the yen.
Sato stressed in Wednesday's speech that in order for such
an idea to materialise, Japan must first seek consensus from
overseas monetary authorities as it "could pose problems in
terms of currency diplomacy."
Earlier on Wednesday, the yen slumped to a 33-month
low against the dollar, bolstering Tokyo share prices, on
expectations that the BOJ will embark on bolder stimulus
measures when incumbent Governor Masaaki Shirakawa steps down in
March.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, speaking to
reporters, acknowledged on Wednesday he was also keeping an eye
on recent currency moves, although he too declined to name a
particular level.
The yen's steep decline has raised fears of a global
currency war as other major exporting nations seek to keep their
goods competitive amid a backdrop of still-sluggish
international demand. Policymakers in South Korea, Germany and
elsewhere have expressed concern over the potentially
destabilising global impact of the BOJ's decision to quicken the
pace of money creation.
The BOJ has pledged to pump 101 trillion yen ($1 trillion)
via its asset buying and lending programme, its key monetary
easing tool, this year and has made an open-ended commitment to
continue buying assets from next year.
Sato laid out the challenges of force-feeding money to
markets already awash with cash. The balance of current account
deposits financial institutions park with the BOJ may reach
90-100 trillion yen, double the record amount set last year, as
a result of the BOJ's aggressive asset purchases, he said.
The BOJ may eventually have to offer funds at a lower rate
to draw enough bids for its market operations, Sato said. But he
was cautious about scrapping a 0.1 percent interest the BOJ pays
to excess reserves parked at the central bank, which effectively
serves as a floor for money market rates and keeps them from
falling to zero.
"It's a future policy option but I'd like to scrutinise more
the pros and cons of such a step," he said.
BOJ board member Koji Ishida proposed scrapping the 0.1
percent floor on interest rates in December last year, which was
defeated by a 1-8 vote.