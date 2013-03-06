* Policy decision expected 0300-0530 GMT
* BOJ policy seen on hold, may revise up economic view
* BOJ braces for new governor in shift to bolder policy
* Comments from governor's briefing seen after 0715 GMT
* China wealth fund president warns Japan over weakening yen
By Stanley White
TOKYO, March 7 The Bank of Japan is likely to
keep monetary policy unchanged on Thursday, holding fire to wait
for new leaders who are expected to usher in bolder measures to
try to end nearly 20 years of mild deflation.
The two-day meeting that started on Wednesday is the last
for Governor Masaaki Shirakawa and his two deputies. They leave
on March 19 after a five-year term spent battling crises
including the aftermath of Lehman Brothers' collapse in 2008 and
the devastating March 2011 earthquake in Japan.
Investors expect the central bank to hold off announcing new
stimulus measures until its next meeting on April 3-4, when
Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda, a vocal
advocate of aggressive easing, is expected to be installed as
the central bank's new governor.
He was nominated by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to shake up
the BOJ. The main opposition party, the Democratic Party of
Japan, has indicated its support for Kuroda, suggesting he will
be confirmed in the job.
Kuroda advocated in a confirmation hearing this week that
buying longer-dated Japanese government bonds would help end
deflation.
"The BOJ's new leadership is trying to generate inflation
expectations, and the main tool will be aggressive buying of
long-term JGBs," said Hiroshi Shiraishi, senior economist at BNP
Paribas Securities.
"The new leadership views deflation as a monetary
phenomenon. In contrast, the BOJ under Shirakawa focused on the
real economy and whether or not there was demand for funds."
The BOJ may revise up its assessment of the economy on
Thursday to say gains in factory output and signs of recovery in
exports suggest it is bottoming out, sources familiar with the
central bank's thinking said. That would be a slightly brighter
view compared with last month when it said the economy "appears
to have hit bottom".
Still, the upward revision is unlikely to relieve pressure
on the BOJ's new management to come up with more innovative ways
to end deflation.
The BOJ doubled its inflation target to 2 percent in January
and made an open-ended pledge to buy assets from next year,
under relentless pressure from Abe for bolder efforts to revive
the economy. It stood pat in February.
Under Shirakawa, the BOJ has agreed to buy assets or make
loans totalling 101 trillion yen ($1 trillion) by the end of
this year, part of which includes buying government bonds with a
maturity of up to three years.
Abe nominated Kuroda to head the BOJ and Kikuo Iwata, an
advocate of unconventional monetary steps, as deputy governor.
In winning an election in December, Abe pledged to overhaul
monetary policy to revive the stagnant economy.
The other nominated deputy governor, Hiroshi Nakaso, is a
career central banker.
Abe's push for bolder monetary stimulus has helped weaken
the yen to a near three-year low against the dollar, giving the
export-reliant economy some relief and the BOJ some breathing
space.
But that policy has also sparked criticism from some
countries.
The president of China's $480 billion sovereign-wealth fund
warned Japan against deliberately devaluing the yen.
"I would hope that it doesn't do that as a responsible
government," Gao Xiqing, president of China Investment Corp.
, said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on
Wednesday.
"Treating the neighbours as your garbage bin and starting a
currency war would not only be dangerous for others but
eventually be bad for yourself."
Japan has denied it was trying to weaken the yen, saying all
it wanted was to ease monetary policy to end deflation.