* Japan economic recovery proceeding - BOJ Kuroda
* Kuroda calls for govt efforts to fix Japan's finances
* Japan can achieve economic growth and tax hike - Kuroda
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Aug 20 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda on Tuesday reiterated his view that the government must
proceed with a planned hike in the country's sales tax to fix
its tattered finances.
"The economy may see some fluctuations ... but I don't think
the sales tax hike will lead to a slump in the economy or hamper
the achievement of the (Bank of Japan's) 2 percent inflation
target," Kuroda told a television programme.
Kuroda said he acknowledged the challenges he faced in
trying to pull Japan out of 15 years of deflation but stressed
the central bank will do "whatever needed" to achieve that goal.
He also said he was convinced that Japan's economy will
recover, saying that improvements in the economy were proceeding
and were likely to broaden.
"The positive cycle of output, income and spending is
already starting," he said.
Kuroda's remarks came amid an intensifying political debate
on whether Japan should proceed with a planned two-stage hike in
the sales tax from next year, or opt for a more moderate rise to
ease the pain on an economy just emerging from stagnation.
Abe, who is wavering on whether to proceed with the
scheduled tax hikes, and his ministers will hold meetings next
week with business leaders and academics to assess the impact on
the economy. He will decide by early October.
Japan's economic growth slowed more than expected in the
second quarter, data released last week showed, offering
ammunition to those seeking to temper a planned tax increase.
Abe's government is divided on the sales tax, with
reflationist advisers urging him to delay or water down the
increase and the Finance Ministry avidly urging him to proceed,
given the nation's dire finances. Japan's public debt exceeded 1
quadrillion yen - or 1,000 trillion yen, about double GDP, for
the first time in June.
The BOJ has consistently called for government efforts to
restore Japan's finances, warning that failing to do so could
trigger an unwelcome spike in bond yields.
"Japan can achieve both economic growth and a sales tax hike
... or rather, restore fiscal health. That must be done," Kuroda
said. "Delaying (efforts for fiscal reform) will cause troubles
in the future."
The BOJ unleased an intense burst of monetary stimulus in
April, pledging to nearly double the monetary base to 270
trillion yen ($2.8 trillion) by the end of 2014 via agressive
bond purchases to end deflation and achieve its 2 percent
inflation target. It has stood pat since then.
The central bank has said its aggressive government bond
purchases could be interpreted by markets as monetising debt
unless accompanied by government efforts to rein in spending and
issuance of government debt.