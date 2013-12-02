* After BOJ massive stimulus, market expects more
* Doubts about economic outlook, price expectations
* BOJ officials game-planning for further easing
* ETF buying an option; more JGB buying a radical idea
* Governor confident in policy despite split board
By Leika Kihara, Yoshifumi Takemoto and Sumio Ito
TOKYO, Dec 2 A year into "Abenomics," it was not
supposed to be like this for the Bank of Japan.
The central bank, its boss hand-picked by Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe, shot the first, and so far most successful, arrow
from Abe's quiver of aggressive policies to pull the world's
third-biggest economy out of almost two decades of deflation and
lacklustre growth.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's massive burst of
money-printing - almost $70 billion a month - has driven the yen
down and Tokyo stocks up. It has also spurred the strongest
economic growth among G7 countries in the first half of the
year, arresting a long fall in consumer prices.
But now, 12 months after Abe was elected and eight months
after Kuroda announced the big-bang stimulus package, financial
markets are looking for more stimulus - already dubbed "JQE2",
or Japan's second round of quantitative easing.
Economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter and
while inflation is at its highest in five years, it is well
short of the BOJ's price target and the outlook is weakening.
Private economists and half of Kuroda's fellow board members are
openly sceptical of the BOJ's rosy growth and price forecasts.
So bureaucrats in the BOJ are actively game-planning
scenarios for further easing, such as increasing purchases of
stock market-linked funds or buying other assets riskier than
the Japanese government bonds (JGBs) it now gobbles up in huge
quantities, officials briefed on the process say.
"There's no sense that further stimulus is imminent," said
one of these officials, adding the central bank's inflation
target is still a long way off. "There's no harm in thinking
about options."
Elsewhere within the central bank and among government
officials who deal with the BOJ, more radical ideas are being
floated, including even more aggressive purchases of JGBs - a
market already dominated by the central bank's money machine.
DRAGGED BACK
The easing to end all easings in April was a jolt to
financial markets, promising what Kuroda calls the "global
standard" of 2 percent inflation in two years.
It was meant to end the perception that the BOJ was forever
behind the curve, chasing the expectations of investors and
under pressure from politicians to do more.
But Kuroda is being dragged back into the expectations game
that bedevilled his predecessor, Masaaki Shirakawa, who oversaw
a steady drip of stimulus measures that always seemed a step
behind market expectations and government demands.
Central bank officials say they will not have enough data to
decide if further easing is needed until at least the middle of
next year, but markets are looking for a move as soon as April,
when the BOJ produces its next growth and price forecasts.
Some government officials, including those close to Abe,
even speculate on an easing before that - another shock-and-awe
move meant to pre-empt the economic drag from an increase in the
national sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent on April 1.
Kuroda reiterated on Monday there is no need to change the
target and a person close to him recently said the governor
appeared just as optimistic in private.
But Kuroda also left his options open, telling business
leaders in the central Japanese city of Nagoya that overseas
economic uncertainties are among key risks for the BOJ's policy.
"Of course, we are ready to adjust monetary policy without
hesitation if upside or downside risks materialise," Kuroda
said.
UPPER HAND
Four of the nine BOJ board members, economists by training,
are either dissenting on policy votes or publicly casting doubt
on the BOJ's forecasts.
Still, the governor may be in a stronger position than it
might seem. He has a solid five votes, as his two deputy
governors and two former business executives, appear strongly
loyal to him
And the pessimists disagree among themselves: two have
called for watering down the BOJ's inflation target as too
ambitious for a country that has been mired in deflation for 15
years, while the other two appear more inclined to ease further
if needed to hit the inflation target.
Doubter Sayuri Shirai said last week she saw no need to
expand stimulus right away, but she and another pessimist, Ryuzo
Miyao, have both recently fretted that Japan's economic risks
are now tilted to the downside, mainly because of concerns that
global export demand remains fragile.
TIMING
The view from planners inside the bank is that - barring
some economic shock - next April's growth and price forecasts
will not be enough to alter the BOJ's policy trajectory,
especially as the economy is likely to be booming as consumers
buy to avoid higher prices later when the sales tax rises.
The board might start to consider fresh stimulus, the
officials with knowledge of BOJ thinking say, if data from July
onwards shows that the tax hike is hitting the economy harder
than expected.
An abrupt yen rise, say to 95 per dollar from around 102
now, or the outcome of spring wage negotiations and fiscal
considerations could all weigh on BOJ policy decisions next
year, these officials say.
A former top BOJ official said the bureaucrats could finesse
the bank's message on the economy and policy and stave off a
policy shift until that happens, even if the central bank's
baseline assumptions are crumbling.
A subsequent trigger could come later, when the central bank
updates its forecasts in October. Either way, the BOJ has a fine
line to walk to avoid undermining its credibility.
"Easing too soon would destroy the BOJ's current QE
framework, which is based on the assumption the bank won't act
incrementally," the former top BOJ official said.
But speculation is rising, in the markets and among some in
the government and central bank, of an pre-emptive policy
strike.
"They won't move now, but they will before the April
consumption-tax hike," former BOJ board member Nobuyuki
Nakahara, a confidante of Prime Minister Abe, told Reuters. "I
think they'll want to do them as close together as possible."
The timing, in fact, may be determined more by Abe's
government because the BOJ "is now under the control of the
cabinet" said a person in close contact with both the BOJ and
Abe's office.
POLICY CHOICES
Under its current policy, the BOJ buys 7 trillion yen ($68
billion) of JGBs a month, equal to 70 percent of new government
debt issuance.
The idea is to flood the financial system with cash while at
the same time holding down interest rates to boost economic
activity and generate moderate inflation. The central bank also
buys riskier assets, such as exchange-traded funds, corporate
bonds and real-estate trust funds.
Boosting purchases of ETFs - securities that track the
broader stock market - is emerging as the preferred choice for
BOJ officials quietly making contingency plans in case the board
decides to ease, the officials briefed on the process say.
The planners see an increase in purchases of such risk
assets as a more realistic option than buying even more JGBs
because the BOJ already dominates the debt market. ETFs make up
a bigger market in Japan than other assets such as
mortgage-backed securities - a favoured buying target of the
U.S. Federal Reserve under its stimulus programme.
Another possibility would be to increase the amount of funds
the BOJ offers to banks under several existing loan schemes,
which could be explained as a move to encourage banks to lend
more instead of sitting on cash piles, the officials said.
One of the officials said any further easing could focus
more on quality than quantity - taking up more risk rather than
simply bolstering the size of purchases.
"It's hard to exceed in size what the BOJ delivered in
April," this person said. "There may be a need to shift from the
approach of aiming for the size effect."
Tadashi Matsukawa, head of fixed-income investment at
PineBridge Investments in Tokyo, said the volume of bond trading
in five-year and 10-year maturities had already dried up because
of the BOJ's massive buying.
"So investors don't want the BOJ to buy them from the
market," Matsukawa said.
IMPACT
Even if the BOJ increased its JGB purchases, life insurers
probably would not sharply reduce their bondholdings because
they want to hold domestic bonds to match their long-term
liabilities, analysts say.
But banks, another major JGB holder, may be reluctant to
release their bonds unless the BOJ pays top price.
JGB holdings of Japan's big banks hit a 3 1/2-year low in
October as they continued selling bonds and parked cash at the
BOJ, central bank data showed on Monday.
But the shift has diminishing returns as their BOJ deposits
earn just 0.1 percent and 10-year JGBs yield 0.6 percent.
Some proponents of a second Kuroda big bang say the BOJ
should focus on JGBs exactly because of the arresting effect it
would have, driving prices up high enough to pry the bonds out
of the biggest portfolios.
One goal shared by Abe and Kuroda is to pump money out of
JGBs and into more productive uses or risky purchases - without
letting bond yields spike. The debt market suffered turbulence
for a month or so after the easing was announced in April but
has since slipped into a stupor as the BOJ buys the bulk of the
market.
But increasing JGB purchases is not without risks. A widely
shared view in the BOJ is that sharply increasing JGB purchases
could unleash a bond selloff because the central bank could be
seen as giving the government a blank check, which would fuel
concern Japan was losing control over its already enormous debt.
Kuroda told Parliament on Friday that he had "absolutely no
plan" to use monetary policy to monetise public debt.