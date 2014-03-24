* Yen rise among problems of deflation - BOJ deputy governor
Iwata
* Keeps upbeat view on Japan economy, exports
* Overall wages, not just base salaries, key for Abenomics
(Adds quotes, details)
By Leika Kihara
KITA-KYUSHU, Japan, March 24 Bank of Japan
Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata warned on Monday that inflation
staying below 1 percent for a long period of time was
"dangerous" as it heightened the risk of deflation.
That is why the BOJ set a price target of 2 percent, a level
deemed ambitious in a country mired in deflation for 15 years,
and pledged to achieve it in roughly two years when it deployed
an aggressive stimulus programme in April last year, Iwata said.
"We're not saying the price target must be met strictly in
two years," Iwata said.
"By setting a timeframe, we showed markets our determination
to achieve the target," he said in a seminar in the southern
Japanese city of Kita-Kyushu on Monday.
Fears of Japan-style deflation have been a major talking
point in the euro zone, where inflation has been in what the
European Central Bank calls the "danger zone" below 1 percent
for the past few months. The ECB has said there is no risk of
deflation because inflation expectations are well-anchored.
Iwata, speaking of Japan's experience, said deflation
becomes a problem when it lasts long enough to discourage
households and companies from spending. It is also problematic
because it heightens the value of the yen, hurting Japanese
exports, he said.
"I'm not saying it's good for the yen to be high or low. I'm
just saying it's not good for the yen to strengthen to the
extent it leads to job and output losses. When that's happening,
policymakers must act to stop it," Iwata said.
OVERALL WAGES KEY
The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady since deploying an
intense burst of stimulus in April last year, when it pledged to
double base money via aggressive asset purchases to accelerate
consumer inflation to 2 percent in two years.
Iwata was upbeat about Japan's economic prospects, saying
that companies will start to boost capital expenditure on
optimism over the outlook. Exports will also pick up as global
demand recovers, with the yen's declines already having boosted
shipments, he said.
Iwata also dispelled speculation in markets that the BOJ
will ease policy again soon to ease the pain from an increase in
the sales tax in April.
"The BOJ, when it deployed the current (ultra-easy) monetary
policy, took into account whether (the stimulus) was enough for
the economy to recover after the slump," he said.
A Reuters poll showed markets expect the central bank to
expand stimulus again by July, partly on the view that by then
it will become clearer that wages won't rise enough for consumer
inflation to reach 2 percent.
Japan's core consumer price index rose 1.3 percent in
January and in December, which was the quickest gain since 1.9
percent in October 2008.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in a rare move, has called on
Japanese companies to raise base salaries -- something they have
not done for years to rein in costs -- given many big export
firms have reaped huge gains thanks to the weak yen.
While Iwata echoed hopes held by many policymakers that
companies raise base salaries, he warned that some firms may not
be able to do so given pressure to keep costs in check.
But that won't signal a failure of "Abenomics" -- a mix of
aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus steps as well as
structural reforms to revive the economy -- as long as the
amount households earn rise as a whole, he said.
"It would be nice if base salaries rise. But even if not,
it's important that bonuses and overtime pay continue to rise in
a sustained manner," Iwata said.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Dominic Lau & Kim
Coghill)