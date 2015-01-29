TOKYO Jan 29 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday it was important to look not just at price moves of individual goods but at the medium- to long-term trend of inflation.

Consumer inflation may slow in the short term due to falling oil prices, but is seen accelerating in the latter half of next fiscal year beginning in April, Kuroda told parliament.

"As a trend, price rises are continuing," Kuroda said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)