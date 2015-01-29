Russian police detain opposition leader Navalny at Moscow protest
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.
TOKYO Jan 29 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday it was important to look not just at price moves of individual goods but at the medium- to long-term trend of inflation.
Consumer inflation may slow in the short term due to falling oil prices, but is seen accelerating in the latter half of next fiscal year beginning in April, Kuroda told parliament.
"As a trend, price rises are continuing," Kuroda said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.