* BOJ policy remains 2 pct inflation in about 2 years
* Timeframe was effectively flexed beyond initial target
* Inflation remains well below target as target time nears
* BOJ officials now looking at broader inflation measures
* Losing clear, simple target could hit inflation
expectations
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Feb 4 The Bank of Japan is caught in a
bind, nearly two years into its stimulus experiment, as it
further qualifies its inflation goals in response to tumbling
oil prices, a move that could prove self-defeating by tempering
price expectations.
In April 2013, the BOJ pledged to achieve its 2 percent
inflation target in "about two years" under Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda's monetary easing policy, a campaign to print money at an
unprecedented scale in Japan.
The bold, simple pronouncement with a clear time-frame drove
down the yen and boosted stocks, reinforcing the initial impact
of the easing programme, which is aimed at lifting Japan clear
from two decades of crippling deflation.
Though the timeframe remains official policy, in practice it
has been slipping over the horizon, and now officials are adding
another layer of atmospheric haze with a more convoluted
assessment of what kind of inflation they are measuring.
The shifting of goalposts is a recognition that several
factors, most recently the collapsing price of oil, are pulling
inflation away from the BOJ's target, forcing it to keep adding
footnotes to complicate - and some would say obscure - what had
been a simple, clear policy commitment.
After all, two years have nearly passed, and core consumer
inflation, the BOJ's key price gauge, is only a quarter of the
bank's target, and is expected to slow further in the coming
months.
In the first year of the easing campaign, known as QQE, the
presentation panels Kuroda used in public appearances marked in
bold the magic number "2", to demonstrate his determination to
hit the two-year, 2 percent target and nudge people into
spending.
"QQE aims to show the BOJ's strong, clear commitment to end
deflation to wipe out people's deflationary mindset," Kuroda
told a speech in September 2013. "We therefore ... set a clear
deadline to hit the target, which is roughly two years."
A year later, in the face of a weakening economy, the BOJ
fudged the time goal to "around fiscal 2015", which effectively
opened the window to at least March 2016.
Kuroda stopped mentioning the two-year timeframe in public
from around September last year, when oil price falls were in
full swing.
CLARITY VERSUS FLEXIBILITY
The simple became yet more complex when the BOJ expanded QQE
in October, blaming oil for slowing inflation, only to stand pat
in January when oil prices kept falling.
With many in the board strongly against further easing, the
BOJ is quietly laying the ground to justify holding pat even as
inflation is seen grinding to a halt in the coming months. Its
new communication strategy is to stick to its timeframe, but
make it as ambiguous as possible, analysts say.
BOJ officials concede that depending on oil moves, Japan may
not see inflation hit 2 percent until the middle of next year,
or even later.
"Nobody could predict oil prices would fall so much," said
one source on condition of anonymity. "I doubt the BOJ will come
under fire for failing to hit the target strictly in two years."
But they are also beginning to stress that they do not look
just at core CPI but a broad range of price indicators including
core-core CPI, which strips out the effect of energy costs.
The BOJ, which never disclosed the market estimates on which
it bases its inflation forecasts, also said in January that oil
price falls would push down inflation by 0.7 percentage point.
Some analysts say it is an attempt by the BOJ to argue that
it is on track to hit the price target because when excluding
the effect of oil, core consumer inflation will hit 1.7 percent
next fiscal year, close to its 2 percent target.
"What's important is to look not just at price moves of
individual goods, but at the medium- and long-term trend of
prices," Kuroda told parliament last week.
Last month Kuroda said the timing for meeting his target may
stretch into fiscal 2016.
"Our board never said we will hit 2 percent inflation
strictly in two years," he told parliament last week.
The BOJ's struggle underlines the challenge central banks
face in balancing clear communication and policy flexibility,
and how to affect psychology with its stimulus.
Surveys of Japanese households and corporate inflation
expectations show they have barely heightened since QQE was put
in place. A market measurement of inflation expectations has
also fallen, to the dismay of the BOJ.
Hideo Kumano, a former BOJ official who is now chief
economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, believes the BOJ
will eventually have to reconsider its two-year timeframe.
"In real life, unpredictable things happen. It's unrealistic
for policymakers to persist on too rigid a timeframe," he said.
(Additional reporting by Sumio Ito and Yoshifumi Takemoto;
Editing by Will Waterman)