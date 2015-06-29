* BOJ cannot be complacent with inflation well below 2 pct-Kuroda

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, June 29 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the global economic outlook was bound with uncertainty that risked delaying the achievement of his ambitious 2 percent inflation target.

In a speech to an annual gathering of major central bankers, Kuroda said he was convinced the BOJ's strong commitment to achieve its price target will heighten inflation expectations and break the public out of a sticky "deflationary mindset."

But he warned that central banks, including the BOJ, could not afford to be complacent with inflation in Japan still well below 2 percent and global economic developments uncertain.

"While our projection is that inflation will be in the neighborhood of 2 percent most likely around the April-September period of 2016, the risks to that scenario cannot be ignored, particularly when the global economy is full of uncertainty, including over geopolitical factors," he said.

Kuroda made the remarks in a panel discussion at the Bank for International Settlements' annual general meeting on Sunday, the text of which was made available by the BOJ on Monday.

The remarks contrast with his usual optimistic view on the outlook, underscoring the BOJ's concern over soft global demand that is weighing on exports and the deepening crisis in Greece.

Global financial markets are bracing for turmoil with the prospect of Greece being forced out of the euro in plain sight.

The BOJ is not considering offering emergency liquidity provision yet, though it stands ready to act if the crisis triggers global market turmoil, sources say.

In the speech, Kuroda dismissed criticism from some analysts that the BOJ was bank-rolling government debt with its money printing, saying that the BOJ had "no intention at all" to use its stimulus programme to monetise debt.

The size of the central bank's balance sheet is important because the aggressive money printing would send a strong signal to markets of the BOJ's commitment to fight deflation, he said.

"Our commitment to achieving the 2 percent inflation target will never be compromised," he said, underscoring the BOJ's readiness to expand stimulus further if necessary to accelerate inflation.

Japan's core consumer inflation rose just 0.1 percent in the year to May as the effect of last year's oil rout lingered, highlighting how far the BOJ is from hitting its price target. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim & Kim Coghill)