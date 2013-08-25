TOKYO Aug 25 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said monetary easing by a central bank does not
necessarily lead to cross-border capital outflows from that
country.
"Almost all base money provided through monetary policy will
be accumulated in the form of deposits with a central bank,"
Kuroda said in a speech delivered on Saturday at the annual
Jackson Hole symposium hosted by the Kansas City Federal Reserve
Bank.
"Even if a country eases monetary conditions, this does not
necessarily mean that money being provided directly 'spills over
overseas'," he said in the speech, according to a text posted on
the central bank's website on Sunday.
Some emerging nations have complained about the impact of
advanced nations' ultra-easy monetary policies on their
economies. They argue that the huge amount of money printed by
advanced nations spilled over to their economies, causing
unwelcome inflation.