TOKYO Aug 9 One Bank of Japan board member said the potential need for additional monetary easing has not decreased, with few prospects for Japan achieving stable price growth, minutes of the BOJ's July 11-12 meeting showed on Tuesday.

Another board member also said there was a need for further monetary easing, although a final decision should be made after seeing additional data, according to the minutes.

But many members said it was appropriate to continue examining the impact on the economy of the central bank's existing asset purchases, the minutes showed.

At the July meeting, the BOJ kept monetary policy on hold and gave a brighter assessment of the economy, encouraged by increasing signs that the recovery from the March earthquake was broadening.

But the central bank loosened policy at a subsequent meeting in August as the global slowdown and a spike in the yen threatened to hurt business sentiment and the export-reliant economy. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)