(Repeats to additional alerts)

TOKYO, Sept 7 The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy unchanged on Wednesday, saving its limited options to support the fragile economy for later with the yen off its record high and stock markets showing resilience.

As widely expected, the central bank maintained the key interest rate at a range of zero to 0.1 percent by a unanimous vote and refrained from loosening policy further via an expansion of its asset buying plan.

Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will hold an embargoed news conference with his comments expected to come out sometime after 4:15 p.m. (0715 GMT).

The central bank eased policy last month by boosting asset buying, on the same day Tokyo intervened in the currency market to stem the yen's sharp rise.

While the global slowdown and stubbornly strong yen have cast doubt on Japan's recovery prospects, the BOJ probably opted to stand pat for now to save its depleted options for when the economy faces further trouble. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)