TOKYO, Sept 12
Bank of Japan board members wanted to show the central
bank's determination to conduct sufficient monetary easing,
aiming to forestall various risks ahead, when they decided to
top up an asset buying programme by 10 trillion yen ($129
billion), minutes of the BOJ's August meeting showed on Monday.
Many members said that signs of a U.S. slowdown were
becoming more evident while there remained a high risk that
Europe's debt problems could spread beyond the euro zone's
periphery.
The BOJ eased monetary policy by boosting asset purchases at
the August rate review, which was cut short by a day to match
Tokyo's unilateral currency intervention to stem sharp yen rises
that threatened to derail a fragile economic recovery.
The central bank held off on loosening policy further at a
subsequent meeting in September, saving its scant ammunition for
later with the yen having stabilised after spiking to a record
high against the dollar on Aug. 19.
($1 = 77.750 Japanese Yen)
