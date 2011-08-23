TOKYO Aug 23 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Tuesday the central bank is always ready to take drastic and aggressive monetary policy action to support the country's economy.

Shirakawa also said current rises in the yen would have a big negative impact on Japan's economy by hurting exports, corporate revenues and business sentiment.

"The BOJ will not target currency moves themselves but will act appropriately with an eye on how the moves would affect the economy," Shirakawa told an upper house parliamentary committee meeting. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Watson)