TOKYO Aug 24 The Bank of Japan said on
Wednesday it hopes the government's measures to address yen
rises will help stabilise the currency market.
"The BOJ will continue to carefully watch how currency moves
will affect the economic and price outlook," the central bank
said in a statement.
Japan unveiled a $100 billion credit line on Wednesday to
facilitate companies' acquisitions of overseas firms and their
procurement of energy and resources from abroad, as a step to
cope with the yen's recent spike to record highs.
