TOKYO Aug 24 The Bank of Japan said on Wednesday it hopes the government's measures to address yen rises will help stabilise the currency market.

"The BOJ will continue to carefully watch how currency moves will affect the economic and price outlook," the central bank said in a statement.

Japan unveiled a $100 billion credit line on Wednesday to facilitate companies' acquisitions of overseas firms and their procurement of energy and resources from abroad, as a step to cope with the yen's recent spike to record highs. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)