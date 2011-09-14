HAKODATE, Japan, Sept 14 Bank of Japan board
member Ryuzo Miyao said on Wednesday the country's economy may
get less support than initially expected from overseas demand as
the recovery in the U.S. and European economies loses steam.
"Japan's economy will continue a moderate recovery based on
output and exports after supply constraints are resolved," Miyao
said in a speech to business leaders in Hakodate, in the
northernmost Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido.
"But there are some concerns over the recovery scenario," he
added, also citing persistent yen rises, higher energy costs and
prolonged deflation expectations as factors that could hurt
growth.
The BOJ eased monetary policy last month by topping up its
asset buying programme on the same day that Tokyo intervened in
the currency market to stem sharp rises in the yen.
It kept its monetary settings steady this month but has
expressed its readiness to ease further if its forecast of a
moderate economic recovery later this year is threatened.
A former academic and an expert on monetary policy, Miyao
has voted with the majority since joining the board last year.
He is regarded as among those on the board who are more
pessimistic about the economy.
