TOKYO, Sept 29 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said on Thursday the country's banking system remains
stable as a whole despite instability in global financial
markets, which reflects Europe's fiscal problems.
"Japan's economy is picking up steadily but is still in the
midst of recovering from the slump after the (March 11)
earthquake," Shirakawa said in a speech to a meeting of credit
unions.
The BOJ eased monetary policy in August in the wake of sharp
rises in the yen, and has argued that with that move it has
forestalled various risks to the economy such as slowing
overseas demand and damage to exports from yen strength.
The central bank may debate additional monetary easing steps
at its rate review next week if Europe's debt woes trigger a
renewed spike in the yen and sharp stock price falls, hurting
business sentiment further. Otherwise, it prefers to stand pat
for now to save its limited policy ammunition in case economic
conditions deteriorate further.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)