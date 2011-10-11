TOKYO Oct 11 The Bank of Japan said on Tuesday that overseas economies will likely sustain firm growth as a trend, mainly on strength in emerging economies, but warned that the outlook was highly uncertain.

The central bank also said in its monthly economic report for October that Japanese output will continue to rise in the fourth quarter but at a slower pace than in July-September.

"Some companies are saying that the global slowdown is starting to affect their export orders," the central bank said in its monthly economic report for October.

"That is why we need to watch out for downside risks mainly in the electronic parts industry, which is facing inventory adjustments."

The BOJ kept monetary policy on hold on Friday last week and maintained its assessment that Japan's economy is continuing to pick up.

The central bank announces its assessment on the overall economy in a statement after a rate review. It issues a more detailed assessment in a monthly economic report, usually due out the following market day. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)