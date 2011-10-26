TOKYO Oct 26 The Bank of Japan will likely debate easing monetary policy further on Thursday given the yen's recent renewed spike to record highs and growing doubts European leaders will calm markets with a clear plan to rein in the region's debt crisis.

If the central bank were to act, it would likely expand its 50 trillion yen ($660 billion) asset-buying programme by around 5 trillion yen, sources familiar with the bank's thinking have said.

Many in the BOJ have been hoping to hold off on using its limited policy options to support the economy for now, with exports holding up and fiscal spending for reconstruction from the March earthquake seen supporting domestic demand.

But the yen's renewed rises to record highs -- once last week and again in New York on Tuesday -- and the diminishing chance Wednesday's summit will come up with a concrete plan to fix Europe's debt crisis have put pressure on the central bank for an immediate policy response.

The decision will be a close call. The BOJ's policy board will scrutinise the outcome of the European summit and its market fallout in deciding whether to act now rather than later, the sources said. ($1 = 75.770 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Joseph Radford)