TOKYO Oct 26 The Bank of Japan will likely
debate easing monetary policy further on Thursday given the
yen's recent renewed spike to record highs and growing doubts
European leaders will calm markets with a clear plan to rein in
the region's debt crisis.
If the central bank were to act, it would likely expand its
50 trillion yen ($660 billion) asset-buying programme by around
5 trillion yen, sources familiar with the bank's thinking have
said.
Many in the BOJ have been hoping to hold off on using its
limited policy options to support the economy for now, with
exports holding up and fiscal spending for reconstruction from
the March earthquake seen supporting domestic demand.
But the yen's renewed rises to record highs -- once last
week and again in New York on Tuesday -- and the diminishing
chance Wednesday's summit will come up with a concrete plan to
fix Europe's debt crisis have put pressure on the central bank
for an immediate policy response.
The decision will be a close call. The BOJ's policy board
will scrutinise the outcome of the European summit and its
market fallout in deciding whether to act now rather than later,
the sources said.
($1 = 75.770 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Joseph Radford)