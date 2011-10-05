TOKYO Oct 5 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday the country's economic outlook is very severe.

But he said the BOJ was already taking bold steps unmatched by other central banks, countering criticism from some lawmakers that it was not easing monetary policy aggressively enough or doing enough to stem sharp rises in the yen.

"The BOJ is offering ample liquidity (to the market)," Shirakawa told a lower house parliamentary committee. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Watson)