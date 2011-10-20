UPDATE 8-Oil up after gasoline stock draw, but market bloated
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
TOKYO Oct 20 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday the country's financial system remains stable as a whole but stressed the need to carefully watch for risks surrounding it.
He also repeated the central bank's assessment on the Japanese and global economies.
"Japan's economy is expected to resume a moderate recovery path," Shirakawa said in a speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers.
Simmering market tension over Europe's debt crisis and the global economic slowdown have cast doubt on the BOJ's forecast that the Japanese economy will recover with support from solid global demand.
But the central bank has kept monetary policy on hold since easing in August, when it increased asset purchases to ease the pain from a strong yen on the export-reliant economy.
The BOJ next meets for a rate review on Oct. 27, when it will also release new economic and price forecasts in a twice yearly outlook report. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Wall Street's three main indexes surged to record highs on Thursday after President Donald Trump said, without offering details, said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.
Feb 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday: