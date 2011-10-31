OSAKA Oct 31 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said he hopes that Tokyo's currency market
intervention on Monday will lead to market stability.
"Recent yen rises can be explained as an example of Europe's
sovereign debt problems affecting Japan by strengthening global
investors' risk aversion," Shirakawa said in a speech to
business leaders in Osaka, western Japan.
"Under such circumstances, the finance ministry intervened
in the currency market today. The BOJ strongly hopes that such
moves will lead to currency market stability."
Japan intervened to weaken the yen after the currency hit a
record high against the dollar, saying it acted to counter
speculative moves that did not reflect the health of the
Japanese economy.
The move came after the central bank last week eased
monetary policy by boosting asset purchases, spurred by the
yen's rises to record highs, the global economic slowdown and
Europe's debt crisis, which threatened Japan's recovery
prospects.
