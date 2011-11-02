TOKYO Nov 2 The Bank of Japan will refrain from draining funds that entered the market through the government's yen-selling intervention on Monday, a central bank source said on Wednesday.

Japan stepped into the market on Monday to tame yen rises after the currency repeatedly hit record highs against the dollar, threatening to derail a fragile economic recovery.

Monday's intervention likely totalled around 7.7 trillion yen ($98.7 billion), well above the previous record of 4.5 trillion yen set in August, BOJ data suggested. ($1 = 77.975 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)