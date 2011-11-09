NAHA, Japan Nov 9 Bank of Japan board member Seiji Nakamura said on Wednesday that the country's economy continues to pick up, but warned that the strong yen may weigh on exports and business sentiment amid high uncertainty over Europe's debt crisis.

"The pick-up in exports may stall due to the impact of the strong yen, and as demand to restock inventories and recover market share that was lost temporarily due to supply constraints (from the March quake) tapers off," Nakamura said in a speech to business executives in Naha, in the southernmost Japanese prefecture of Okinawa.

He also warned that the flooding in Thailand is likely to hurt Japan's output through declines in exports to that country as well as supply chain disruptions in Asia.

Nakamura, who used to head a unit of a Japanese freight firm, has mostly voted with the majority of the board and has toed the central bank's official line on the economy.

The BOJ eased monetary policy last month by boosting purchases of government bonds and warned of risks posted by a strong yen and Europe's debt crisis, a sign it would act again if recovery in the world's third-largest economy falters. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)