TOKYO Dec 9 Japan cannot avoid a slowdown in its economy due to the strong yen, the impact of floods in Thailand and a global economic slowing, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura said on Friday.

The country's economy will resume moderate recovery after the slowdown, however, Nishimura said at a financial retailing symposium in Tokyo. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)