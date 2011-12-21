TOKYO Dec 21 The Bank of Japan kept
monetary settings steady on Wednesday but cut its economic
assessment for the second straight month, signalling its
readiness to offer additional monetary stimulus if the economy's
recovery prospects are threatened.
As widely expected, the BOJ kept its key interest rate at a
range of zero to 0.1 percent by a unanimous vote.
Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will later hold an embargoed news
conference with his comments expected to come out sometime after
4:15 p.m. (0715 GMT).
The central bank loosened monetary policy in October by
topping up its asset buying scheme, under which it purchases
government and corporate debt, to ease the pain from sharp rises
in the yen and the global slowdown on the export-reliant
economy.
It kept policy on hold last month but warned of the widening
fallout from Europe's debt crisis and revised down its economic
assessment to say that while Japan's economy continued to pick
up its growth was moderating.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)