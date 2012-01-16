TOKYO Jan 16 Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa said on Monday that Europe's sovereign debt
crisis remains the biggest risk to Japan's economy, although the
country's financial system remains stable as a whole.
"Japanese financial institutions are not facing any problems
in procuring funds but we must continue to carefully watch for
risks to Japan's financial system, such as the fallout from
Europe's sovereign debt problems," Shirakawa said in a speech
delivered at a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional
branch managers.
The BOJ kept monetary settings unchanged last month but cut
its economic assessment and acknowledged that growth will stall
at least until spring this year.
The central bank stands ready to offer further monetary
stimulus if Japan's recovery prospects are threatened, but is
expected to stand pat again at its rate review next week unless
Europe's debt crisis destabilises markets and sparks a renewed
sharp yen rise.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)