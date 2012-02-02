TAKAMATSU, Japan Feb 2 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi stressed that Japan needs to get its fiscal house in order while bond yields remain stable at low levels.

"When a country's borrowing continues to rise, as is the case now, we cannot rule out the risk of some trigger causing market confidence to suddenly be eroded," he said in a speech to business leaders in Takamatsu, southwestern Japan, on Thursday.

The BOJ has been standing pat since easing monetary policy last October to ease the pain on the export-led economy from a strong yen and slowing overseas growth.

But it has expressed its readiness to offer further monetary stimulus if Japan's recovery prospects are threatened and has singled out the fallout from Europe's sovereign debt crisis as the biggest risk to the outlook.

Yamaguchi, one of the BOJ's two deputy governors, is a key figure to watch for signals on the future direction of policy and has voted with the board since assuming his current post in 2008. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Watson)